6 Ways To Stave Off Sickness This Holiday Season

Don’t let sickness ruin your holiday!

Travel can be stressful at the best of times. But during holiday season? The added stress – from navigating crowded shopping malls, airports and train stations to entertaining relatives and kids with stuffy noses – compromises our immune systems and increases our risk of getting sick. But have no fear … (nasal congestion) relief is here! Follow these tips to stave off illness during this winter holiday season. Some of the suggestions may be more relevant to international travel, but they can still be applied locally (like washing hands).

1. Wash Your Hands – I realize this advice sounds like common sense. But as my attending used to tell me during medical school, ‘Common sense is not all that common…’ Proper hand hygiene significantly reduces the risk of transmission of diseases such as the common cold, hepatitis A, gastroenteritis, MRSA and diarrhea (just to name a few). Here’s a brief, simple hand-washing video by Johns Hopkins Medicine using World Health Organization guidelines.

It’s never too early to learn proper hand-washing technique!

2. Stay Active – the health benefits of exercise have been well-established. Not only does regular activity boost the immune system, it improves relaxation and the quality of sleep, which in turn enhances overall health.

3. Prepare Early – if you’re traveling overseas, do your research well in advance. Find out what vaccines are indicated based on geographic region and time of year, as well as prophylaxis meds. I would highly recommend a review of the CDC Travelers Health website before foreign travel. Always pack any medications you take on a regular basis.

Vaccines can prevent illness and save lives.

4. Pack Healthy Snacks – if you’re packing multiple outfits, then why not multiple snacks? And it’s easy to make them healthy and delicious! Homemade mixture of almonds, walnuts, cashews, dried cranberries and banana chips helps satiate the appetite during a long car- or plane-ride. Many other examples of tasty and nutritious snacks: paprika popcorn, roasted pistachios, dried mango or coconut and plantain chips.

Nuts, dried fruits and a ziplock bag are all you need to prepare healthy snacks during the holiday … [+] season!

5. Drink Plenty of Fluids – Again, this sounds like common sense, but most people are under-hydrated. And poor hydration is a risk factor for illness. Drink plenty of water. If traveling abroad, research the safety of the local water supply; if in doubt, consume only bottled water. Remember that fruits and vegetables are an excellent source of hydration as most are predominantly water (>90%).

6. Sun Protection – Excess sun exposure can certainly cause sickness. Mild sunburn is at the less-severe end of the sickness spectrum and can lead to a rash, itchiness, redness and peeling. But severe sunburn, a.k.a. “sun poisoning,” can be associated with flu-like symptoms (fever, headaches, nausea), skin eruptions including painful blisters and dehydration. Avoid sunburn my minimizing sun exposure; wearing sunscreen, SPF 30+ (reapply every 2 hours); and drinking LOTS of water.

Skin peeling, redness, painful rash and blisters can be manifestations of severe sunburn.

Holidays should be a time for rest and relaxation, not for sunburns and sinus congestion. Take it easy this holiday season…your immune system will thank you in the new year! Have a healthy, safe and soothing Christmas, Hannukah, Kwanzaa and any other special celebration you’re sharing with your loved ones!

