7 Best Gaming Chairs For The Serious Gamer

Vertagear S-Line SL4000 Racing Series Gaming Chair

If you’re looking for a comfortable, high-quality chair and don’t mind spending some cash, the Vertagear S-Line SL4000 is the way to go. The chair is built with a reinforced 5-star base that ensures a solid structure, plus it’s available in a range of colors, so you can get one that perfectly fits your style.

On the bottom of the chair, there are custom Penta RS1 casters, which are coated with PU for a soft and smooth gliding experience on the chair, so the chair shouldn’t feel bumpy during use.

The Vertagear S-Line SL4000 is built for comfort. The chair has a nice, supportive padding, which is perfect for gamers who might need to spend more than a few hours at their desk at a time. The chair is easy to assemble too — one person can easily assemble the chair within 30 minutes or so.

The chair is a little expensive, starting at $422.69 depending on the color you get, but it’s still a great choice and should create an awesome gaming experience.

AutoFull Gaming Chair

The AutoFull Gaming Chair is about the middle-of-the-road when it comes to gaming chairs — it’s not as expensive as some of the other chairs on this list, but it’s also not the cheapest chair out there. That makes it a great choice for gamers who want high quality, but don’t have $400 or more to spend on a chair.

There are a few things that make the AutoFull Gaming Chair a great option. For starters, the chair has a high-density foam that’s nice and thick, making for a comfortable experience. On top of that, the chair offers a high-quality nylon base, with smooth casters for a stable and smooth feel.

There are some adjustments you can make to make the experience more comfortable too. For example, you can adjust the chair to sit at any angle between 90-degrees and 170-degrees, which should be more than enough range for most people.

The AutoFull Gaming Chair comes in at $159.99, which we think is a great deal.

X Rocker Pro Series H3 Amazon This chair is a little different from some of the others on this list in that it sits on the ground, but if you’re willing to do that, then you’ll get a range of extra features. Notably, the chair has built-in speakers that actually sound pretty good, plus it boasts plenty of padding for those long gaming sessions. Safe to say, it’s an excellent choice for those who want a rocker chair, and comes in at $218.81.

Ace Bayou X Rocker 5143601 II The Ace Bayou X Rocker is a decidedly different gaming chair than the others in this roundup. And in that regard, it might have some value.

Unlike the others, which sit on wheels, the Ace Bayou X Rocker sits on the floor. It comes with a rocking mechanism so you can rock while you play. And according to Ace Bayou, it’s been designed with ergonomics in mind, so you can sit comfortably throughout the day.

Arguably the X Rocker’s most interesting feature is its built-in audio controls. The chair has two front-facing speakers and a subwoofer designed to enhance your audio experience during gameplay. You can also plug in headphones into the chair to listen to the audio without letting it slip out in the room. Wireless audio transmission is also available if you’d prefer to connect the chair wirelessly to your gaming rig.

At $136.05, the Ace Bayou X Rocker isn’t cheap, and you’ll have to want to be close to the ground while you play. It’ll certainly create a unique gaming experience.

Noblechairs Epic Gaming Chair Noblechairs is another prominent gaming chair maker that has chairs that will cost you a serious sum of cash.

The Noblechairs Epic, for instance, is a $389.99 chair that comes in your choice of PU leather, NAPPA leather or real leather. It comes with air gaps at the top to allow for airflow, and it is built with ergonomics in mind, so you can sit more comfortably. In fact, Noblechairs said that the chairs will conform to the shape of your back and have obtained international certifications for their design.

Like the Secret Lab Omega, the Noblechairs Epic has a tilting mechanism that will allow you to lock it into place wherever you see fit. That allows you to obtain the perfect recline while you’re playing games and dramatically enhances the broader experience. It even comes with what Noblechairs calls 4D armrests that let you adjust their height, depth, width and angle to maximize comfort.

Noblechairs Icon Gaming Chair

Just because you get a gaming chair, that doesn’t mean you have to do away with decent back support. The Noblechairs Icon looks great and offers plenty of back support to ensure that you’re not harming yourself while you’re gaming. The chair may not be the most exciting out there, but it’s easy to assemble, and perfect for those who want to ensure they’re taking care of themselves. It comes in at $369.99.

GTRacing Gaming Chair

The pro-looking gaming chairs on this list all have a lot to offer, but they can be a little expensive. That, however, is where the GTRacing Gaming Chair comes in. The chair looks professional, offers a high level of comfort, and is built to last.

The GTRacing Gaming Chair offers a number of awesome features. The chair is built for comfort, and as such it’s ergonomically designed with plenty of padding on the back to help on those long gaming sessions. It even comes with lumbar and headrest pillows to help your posture while you’re gaming. It’s highly adjustable too, allowing between 90 and 170 degrees of recline, and a 360-degree swivel.

The GTRacing Gaming Chair should last a while too, and it’s built with ultra-high-quality materials, like a PU leather coating, a heavy-duty base with smooth-rolling casters, and more. This chair backs the build too – if you have any issue with it, you can take advantage of the 1-year warranty for defective parts.

The GTRacing Gaming Chair is available for $129.99, which is a great price for such a high-quality product.

