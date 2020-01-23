7 Books That Will Help You Conquer The Fear Of Public Speaking

READ NOW

You Got This by Lisa Kleiman

River Grove Books

7.

You Got This: Everything You Need to Master Authentic Public Speaking by Lisa Kleiman

Did you recently learn that you’re expected to give a speech next week on everything but the kitchen sink? Are you contemplating hopping a plane to Peru and never returning in order to avoid your fate? Get a copy of Lisa Kleiman’s book instead. Her wit and compassion come through in this work, helping you envision and practice your way to a successful speaking engagement. I hadn’t read some of her imaging hints before, but once I did, I immediately began updating my presentation strategies, not to mention the way I use humor in big-audience situations.