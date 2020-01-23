Home Entrepreneurship 7 Books That Will Help You Conquer The Fear Of Public Speaking
Entrepreneurship

7 Books That Will Help You Conquer The Fear Of Public Speaking

written by Forbes January 23, 2020
7 Books That Will Help You Conquer The Fear Of Public Speaking

READ NOW

You Got This: Everything You Need to Master Authentic Public Speaking by Lisa Kleiman

You Got This by Lisa Kleiman

River Grove Books

7. 

You Got This: Everything You Need to Master Authentic Public Speaking by Lisa Kleiman

Did you recently learn that you’re expected to give a speech next week on everything but the kitchen sink? Are you contemplating hopping a plane to Peru and never returning in order to avoid your fate? Get a copy of Lisa Kleiman’s book instead. Her wit and compassion come through in this work, helping you envision and practice your way to a successful speaking engagement. I hadn’t read some of her imaging hints before, but once I did, I immediately began updating my presentation strategies, not to mention the way I use humor in big-audience situations.

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Tree Economics – Are Entrepreneurial Solutions The Key...

December 22, 2019

The Startup War For Talent: Are Returnships Part...

December 17, 2019

The Apprentice Episode 10: Final Task, Perfume –...

December 4, 2019

5 Ways to Position Your Business For Growth...

November 30, 2019

How A Family-Run Co-Working Space Found A Way...

December 30, 2019

Want A More Creative Team? Help Them Be...

December 2, 2019

29 More Ways To Make More Money

November 29, 2019

15 Smart Ways To Cut Through The Noise...

January 14, 2020

Jim Blasingame Reconciles His 2019 Predictions

December 21, 2019

Why Cognitive Technology May Be A Better Term...

December 22, 2019