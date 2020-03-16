7 Essential Elements To Running A Business That Puts People First

Getty

When you’re starting a company, it’s common to figure things out as you go. But prioritizing your team from the beginning can make or break your business.

In less than four years, my co-founder and I bootstrapped our company from an eight-person startup to a multimillion-dollar business with over 20 employees. Along the way, we discovered the importance of leading with your people first and letting profits follow with these seven Cs:

1. Cultural Fit

We always knew we needed the right people. So when several friends and family members got excited about what we were doing, we hired them. Popular advice would have warned against that, but we were open-minded.

If someone aligns with your culture, consider how they can fit into the company. For example, I didn’t know we needed a president until we met him — and now we couldn’t do without him. Find eager team members who are team players and they will thrive.

2. Common Goals

That said, you still need to hire people for the right roles. Especially in the startup phase, it can be tempting to try to fit a round peg into a square hole because you like someone. Make sure the role is what they need, not just what the company needs.

Employees must feel fulfilled or they won’t be happy — which means they won’t stay long-term. Have an open conversation about whether the role aligns with their personal goals and what they enjoy — not just their skills. Once you hire them, check in regularly to ensure things haven’t changed.

3. Clear Communication

Working with friends and family can be sticky, but you can solve most problems by establishing expectations, boundaries and responsibilities, which goes for all employees.

Create open lines of communication and create a culture that rewards honesty. Set the example by being open and telling your team to talk to you if they’re unhappy.

4. Check-Ins

If you go too long without checking in with your team, things can start to fall apart. We have team meetings every Tuesday morning after everyone has a chance to catch up for the week. This keeps employees on task and informed so that we’re working together toward a common goal.

At my company, we also meet weekly with our direct reports and as a management team to ensure all the balls are in the air. Then, our chief operating officer meets with everyone individually once a month to let them share what’s going on in their lives.

5. Courage

All relationships take work. It’s inevitable: Leading a team requires having difficult conversations sometimes. If you have a problem with a team member, sit down with them and find the root of the problem and how you can fix it. For example, if you’re having performance issues, perhaps you need to retrain them or adjust their responsibilities. Or if it’s an attitude problem, maybe they’re unhappy in their role and need a change.

As long as their interests don’t conflict with what’s best for the company, you can usually make things work. And what’s best for them is often best for the company, too.

6. Compassion

Compassion is the key to tough conversations — and everyday ones as well. Try to understand where team members are coming from, regardless of whether you agree with their perspective.

While it’s also essential to hold your employees accountable, good leadership comes down to genuinely caring about your team, being open with them and having their best interests in mind. We’re all just trying to enjoy life. Success isn’t simply about money, which comes when you focus on your people as people.

7. Openness to Change

Be willing to adjust along the way. You’re naturally going to pivot as the company grows. Those who are willing to adapt will stay over the long-term — and it’s OK that others won’t. Several of our employees have been with us from the beginning, while others parted ways without hard feelings.

It’s challenging to maintain a personal touch as you expand. But if you accept imperfection and are willing to learn as you grow, you’ll succeed.

