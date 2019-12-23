7 Leadership Books To Add To Your Holiday Wish List

READ NOW

Take Care of Your People by Paul Sarvadi

ForbesBooks

Take Care of Your People: The Enlightened CEO’s Guide to Business Success by Paul Sarvadi

It can be easy to lose sight of what matters, especially when you’re an entrepreneur trying to make payroll and satisfy stakeholders. Yet if you lose your humanity, you could lose your business. In the spirit of the holiday season, step back and enjoy this inspirational read by Insperity co-founder Paul Sarvadi. He illustrates how to love on your people while still building a profitable brand. I’ve never been a fan of the Scrooge method of leadership, and Sarvadi shows why it’s smarter for CEOs to give than receive.