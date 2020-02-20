7 Of The Best Immersion Blenders For Healthy Cooking

Imagine if you could take a magic pill to feel instantly healthier and revitalized. Perhaps one day that will be possible — but right now, that’s unfortunately not how our bodies — or science — work. Still, you can create key eating habits, like eating fruits and vegetables, adding more leafy greens to your diet, and saying no to sugar. Doing these things can have a long-lasting impact that no potion or elixir can achieve.

If you have to eat a more balanced diet and ditch the sweets, you might as well make it fun though, right? Enter the immersion blender. It’s extremely versatile — it can crush, chop, blend and puree — and it’s compact, meaning it won’t take up your entire kitchen counter or cabinet and. Plus, it looks like a magic wand and will make you feel like a magician in your kitchen — or at least like you sort of know what you’re doing. From salad dressings to hearty soups, immersion blenders are the kitchen appliance for a cleaner, healthier, more vibrant you. We’ve rounded up the best ones.

If you want to splurge:

KitchenAid Pro Line 5

Wayfair

Price: $215.59

Number of speeds: 5

Capabilities: Puree, blend, chop, shred, froth, whisk

Customer rating: 4.4 stars

Whether you already own and swear by your immersion blender or you’re looking for a luxury option that will last long after your millionth soup recipe, KitchenAid’s Pro Line 5 cordless hand blender is where it’s at. The immersion blender features a 12-volt lithium-ion battery so you don’t have to stay stuck to the wall while whipping up your healthy creations, plus five speeds, five attachments and two blending arms for more versatility.

Normally $399.99, the KitchenAid Pro Line 5 is on sale now for $215.59.

For recipe pros:

Breville Control Grip

Amazon

Price: $89.62

Number of speeds: 15

Capabilities: Puree, blend, chop

Power: 280 watts

Customer rating: 4.5 stars

If you live in your kitchen, always experimenting with new healthy recipes or meal prepping, check out Breville’s Control Grip immersion blender. Hundreds of Amazon reviewers swear by its revolutionary design with internal ribbing to reduce suction, allowing you to feel in control while whipping up your go-to sauce, dressing or soup recipe.

The Breville Control Grip is available now for $89.62.

Affordable but reliable:

OXA Smart Detachable Immersion Blender

Amazon

Price: $39.99

Number of speeds: 6

Capabilities: Blend, chop, puree

Power: 900 watts

Customer rating: 4.3 stars

Just because you want something more affordable doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice quality. This OXA Smart Immersion Blender offers powerful performance and a range of awesome features, ensuring that you can puree, blend, and chop all those fruits, vegetables, soups, and so on. The blender has an impressive 4.3-star average on Amazon, and boasts a sleek and stylish design that should look great in any kitchen.

The OXA Smart Detachable Immersion Blender is available now for $40.

If you want something mess-proof:

Braun Multi Quick

Wayfair

Price: $61.99

Number of speeds: 21

Capabilities: Blend, chop, whisk, crush, mash, puree

Power: 400 watts

Customer rating: 4.8 stars

Designed with splash control technology, the Braun Multi Quick hand blender is an excellent choice for those that tend to get a little carried away in the kitchen — or anyone looking to minimize clean up (aren’t we all?). The immersion blender allows for quick, one-handed blending with 21 speeds to up the ante on cutting, pureeing and chopping your fruits and veggies.

Normally $70, the Braun Multi Quick is on sale now for $61.99.

If you want options:

Braun Multiquick Smart Speed

Wayfair

Price: $161.99

Number of speeds: Variable speed

Capabilities: Chop, whisk, beat, blend, shred, mash, puree

Power: 400 watts

Customer rating: 4.9 stars

If you’re looking for all the fixings, let the Braun Multiquick Smart Speed hand blender guide you through your healthy cooking. The luxury immersion blender comes with several attachments, including a blending shaft, a masher, whisk and a food processor that can chop, slice, shred and julienne. That’s a lot of recipes from one device.

Normally $199.95, the Braun Multiquick Smart Speed is on sale now for $161.99.

If you want something stylish and functional:

Smeg Hand Blender

Wayfair

Price: $179.95

Number of speeds: Variable speed

Capabilities:

Power: 350 watts

Customer rating: 4 stars

Who doesn’t love Smeg everything? Whether you’re adding to your collection or looking for that perfect first Smeg appliance, this hand blender is a must-have. The vintage-inspired design adds a stylish touch to a state of the art immersion blender that can blend and whip with full control and efficiency.

Normally $230, the Smeg Hand Blender is on sale now for $179.95.

