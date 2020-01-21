737 MAX Factory Could Remain Idle Till Year-End After Boeing Tempers Expectations On Plane’s Return

The Boeing 737 MAX 8 airplane stands on the production line at the company’s manufacturing facility … [+] in Renton, Washington.

The thousands of workers who produce the 737 MAX at Boeing’s factory put down their tools Monday as production halted. The factory could well remain shut through September, analysts say, and perhaps through the end of the year, following the company’s announcement that it doesn’t expect to receive approval from the FAA for its bestselling plane to return to service till the summer.

That promises to pile more stress on the most vulnerable of Boeing’s suppliers. For airlines, the delay in return to service means they likely won’t receive any great number of 737 MAX planes during the peak summer travel season.

Boeing said Tuesday in a statement that it was informing customers and suppliers that “we are currently estimating that the ungrounding of the 737 MAX will begin during mid-2020.” It said that estimate was based on the scrutiny regulators are applying to the 737 MAX’s revised flight control system and the evaluation process to determine pilot training requirements following two crashes that killed 346 people.

The announcement came as a surprise to an industry that had generally expected that return to service could come in March or April.

The 737 factory in Renton, Washington, won’t restart production until after that regulatory milestone, and could well trail it by three to six months, observers say.

The lag will be more pronounced in part because of Boeing’s announcement Jan. 7 that it will recommend all 737 MAX pilots receive training on a full-flight simulator to cover the differences with the prior model of the plane, says Kevin Michaels, managing director of AeroDynamic Advisory.

That’s an expensive and time-consuming process that Boeing strenuously sought to avoid when it initially won regulatory certification for the plane, and which promises to delay not only the return to the air of the 387 MAX aircraft already in airlines’ hands, but also slow airlines’ ability to absorb the roughly 400 undelivered planes that are crowding Boeing facilities in the Puget Sound area and San Antonio.

If regulators require that training is conducted only on 737 MAX simulators, of which there are only 34 globally as of yet, it could take 30 days to as much as three months before the fleet already in airlines’ hands is fully crewed, says Michael Boyd, a Denver-based airline consultant.

A production halt extending through the fall could pose devastating liquidity problems for some smaller suppliers, observers say. Producers of titanium and other specialty metals ship as much as 12 months in advance, says Chris Olin, an analyst at Longbow Research, and they could be subject to a bullwhip effect.

“The names that are earliest in the process, that’s where the inventory risk is,” he says, pointing to Arconic, Allegheny Technologies, Carpenter Technology and Hexcel.

Makers of components of the airframe like fuselage producer Spirit AeroSystems and their suppliers are also highly vulnerable, says Michaels. They have no ability to retool their production capacity for other uses in the near term and are strained by Boeing’s previous demands that they prepare to ramp up production to meet the plane maker’s goal of reaching a rate of 57 737s a month while it stretched out payment terms to 90 to 120 days.

“There are a lot of small companies in the central U.S. supplying Spirit that I think can’t survive a six-month production shutdown,” says Michaels.

Spirit said last week it would lay off 2,800 workers.

Olin says he hasn’t heard of layoffs farther down the supply chain yet. “It seems inevitable now,” he says.

Boeing and it’s top suppliers are likely to try to support the smaller links in the supply chain. “But they don’t always have great visibility when you go several layers deep to know what’s going on at much smaller suppliers,” says Ken Herbert, an analyst with Cannacord Genuity.

Distressed suppliers in certain areas could get rolled up. Engine makers looking to backward integrate could make acquisitions, says Olin.

To support suppliers, it’s possible that Boeing restarts production at a low rate sooner after the MAX returns to service. Boeing had previously told suppliers it was aiming to start out at a rate of 21 planes a month through the end of 2020, and then ramp up to 28 before getting back to the 42 a month rate it had dropped 737 production to in April.

On the more optimistic side, Tuesday’s announcement by Boeing could be part of an attempt by new CEO Dave Calhoun to temper expectations and play nice with FAA Administrator Stephen Dickson, who dressed down Calhoun’s predecessor, Dennis Muilenburg, for publicly pressuring the agency to move the recertification process forward. “This could just be Boeing trying to take an opposite approach and give regulators plenty of runway,” says Herbert.

