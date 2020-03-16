8 Cardinal Rules Of Running A Virtual Meeting

A man from a company based in North Brabant is working from home during the Coronavirus crisis in … [+] The Netherlands, on March 13th, 2020. (Photo by Romy Arroyo Fernandez/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

There’s a list of stocks I wish I had bought two months ago: Clorox. Whoever owns Purell. Cruise companies (kidding). But most of all?

Zoom.

Coronavirus has brought a brand-new world of handwashing, sanitizing, avoiding travel and … working from home. The term is “social distancing,” but the reality is, we are all having to figure out how to relate from a remote setting. I wonder how many people will have to figure out their first set of video-based business meetings from home in the next weeks?

Here’s what I’ve learned: running meetings via video just doesn’t come naturally.

I run an executive search firm, and for over a decade, we’ve been experimenting with and using remote interviewing, conducting somewhere north of 20,000 face to face interviews with candidates, with many of those being through some form of video conference.

It’s actually comical how many mistakes we have made with technology over the years. And even now, with a whole lot of practice, it’s amazing how many times we will see those same mistakes made by candidates or clients when they aren’t familiar with this medium. So if you’re fumbling around trying to figure it out, you’re not alone.

Since a lot of the world is having to figure out how to meet virtually, I thought I’d share some of our best practices for having a meeting (or an interview) when you cannot be face to face. I found out nearly every one of these tips the hard way, but I hope that my learnings can help you adjust faster:

1. Pick a solid platform

If you’re trying a platform (or if your employer has mandated one) that seems to be buggy, here’s a newsflash: they all are. We have lost count of how many different products we have tried, and we never could find a seamless one. If you can pick your platform, I’d go with Zoom. I don’t own their stock (but man how I wish I had bought it back in January!), nor am I paid to say that. I’ve just found the hard way that it’s the best option out there, hands down. The connection is smooth, the number of participants can be high, and you can record the whole meeting.

2. Test your equipment and your connection speed before the call

I don’t want to know how many hours I have lost in my life to starting a call and one party or the other spending the first 15 minutes of the meeting saying, “Is this thing on?” I’ve found that if it’s a critical meeting, I avoid Wi-Fi and stick to an old-fashioned hard line.

3. Insist on video

Can you imagine calling a face to face meeting and starting by putting a curtain down between you and everyone else? That’s what you’re doing if you “just go audio.” I used to say, “I’m turning off the video so I don’t use too much bandwidth, and so the call quality is better.” Nowadays, that’s just not true. What I found that really means is, “I want to have this meeting but not have to be seen.” Yes, if you’re on video, you will be watched. That’s the idea. If you’re worried someone will see you pick your nose, remember nobody is supposed to pick their nose anymore. If you’d rather just have a phone call so you can “multitask” during the call, it may be time to reevaluate how necessary the meeting is. Virtual meetings require vigilant and singular attention — almost more focus than if you were in person.

4. Don’t hit mute

Far too many times, I’ve said some of my smartest things when I unknowingly had the mute button on. I know it seems kind, but it’s actually counterproductive. My friend Bryan Miles, who co-founded Belay Solutions, a virtual staffing company, says they have found that if you hit mute in a small meeting, you will actually keep real conversation from happening, even when you’re trying not to be a nuisance. He says they have found that anything under a dozen means implementing their “nobody gets to mute” rule. That means everyone has to participate, and it also means nobody can be participating in other meetings (like answering email) when they should be giving undivided attention to the meeting.

5. Dedicate space

Too often, people assume working remotely means working from wherever and whenever you want. Not so. I’ve found that virtual work requires more discipline. Find a dedicated space where you cannot be interrupted by children, spouses or other distractions. I love your family, but I don’t want to hear Netflix or Fortnite during our work or interview. And as much as I love dogs, I hate hearing a barking (or even, yes, snoring) dog on a call. Intentionally create a workspace that is just that.

6. Check your angles

During your test, see how you look! Sounds simple, but the natural angle of a laptop camera means that the camera is looking straight up my nose and along my chin (it usually adds a couple of chins to me). Natural computer lighting makes me look washed out and overly blanched. Sometimes, I’ll interview people who are in front of a sunshine-filled window. And while the golden halo around a head looks nice in Renaissance art, it’s annoying to the person you’re meeting with. Check ahead of time, and I bet you’ll be able to improve what the default settings look like by adjusting your angles and lighting. Don’t forget to mind (and maybe even change) your background. I can’t tell you how much I learn about a candidate I’m interviewing by what books, trinkets (and even posters) are on the shelves behind them. One friend told me about a meeting he had with a co-worker where the co-worker was in a hotel, and the background mistakenly included his wife getting in and out of the shower!

7. Work from home, but dress for work

Telecommuting is NOT a synonym for casual working, nor is it permission slip for working in your bathrobe. You will work better if you get dressed for it. On top of that, people on the other end of your call will take you more seriously. Sounds crazy, but I’ve actually had a couple I was interviewing answer their video call from their bed (they said they were reading, but I just cannot unsee them). On a more serious note, deep V-neck t-shirts and strapless tops can and often do make people look topless on a screen. That’s rarely a good look. The bottom line, if you want to be treated like a professional, follow your team’s dress code even while working from home. This is super important in sales meetings and cardinal in interviews.

8. Small details can make a big difference

Here’s a quick list of little details that will improve your virtual meetings: Use headphones (but not your kid’s Mickey Mouse ones). When possible, use an external microphone if you have one. Don’t have Venetian blinds behind you (the light moving in and out of them wreaks havoc on the other person’s display). Close competing applications on your screen, and throughout your house (again, the kids’ Netflix and Fortnite). Mute your computer and phone alerts for texts, emails and other notices that might go off during the meeting. And please don’t spin on your rolling desk chair. It looks weird and sounds like an earthquake on the other end.

If you’re having to learn the virtual world, please learn from my mistakes. Until this coronavirus has passed, we are all adjusting to a new normal. I’m hopeful that some of these practices will help you look like an old pro in our brave new world.

