8 Last Minute Tech Gift Ideas

This is the final weekend of Christmas shopping. The perfect storm of running out of ideas and running out of time. Frantic holiday shoppers are converging on malls where parking lots are ground zero for seasonal fender benders. With the option of next day delivery, you can still save yourself a lot of hassle, headache and time by buying a gift the easy way, online. Here’s a collection of high tech gifts that are available on Amazon with shipping in time for Christmas — at time of publication, and assuming you live in a large urban center. Each of these I’ve personally evaluated and most I have reviewed, so you know they are going to deliver.

These would also make great choices if you feel like embracing the brick and mortar retail shopping experience as many are also available at traditional stores.

Jaybird VISTA True Wireless Earbuds

Jaybird VISTA true wireless earbuds.

Jaybird

I reviewed the Jaybird VISTA true wireless earbuds in September. They offer an extremely comfortable and secure fit, along with six-hour battery life on a charge and IPX7 water resistance. Sound is good for wireless earbuds, but Jaybird’s mobile app does an excellent job of customizing audio to meet personal preferences. The Jaybird VISTA charge case sets a high bar, with its ultra-portable and stylish appearance.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

Dyson Supersonic hair dryer.

Dyson

I haven’t had enough hair to warrant use of a hair dryer for decades, but my wife and daughter swear by the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer. It has that undeniably cool Dyson look, but it also works very well. And it’s packed with tech, including a sensor that measures air temperature 20 times per second to prevent damaging hair.

Ultimate Ears BLAST Portable Wireless Speaker Plus Power Up Dock

Ultimate Ears Blast wireless speaker + Power Up base station charger.

Ultimate Ears

Ultimate Ears pretty much rules when it comes to portable wireless speakers. The cylindrical form factor with cloth cover is instantly recognizable, as is the trademark 360-degree audio with surprising bass response. The Ultimate Ears BLAST is an affordable option that also includes Wi-Fi connectivity and Alexa support. Paired with the Power Up charge dock, it’s always on but able to be picked up and carried outdoors for 12 hours of battery-powered, rugged and water resistant music playback.

Fluance RT80 Turntable

Fluance RT80 turntable.

Fluance

Canada’s Fluance has had a fantastic 2019, after adding to its original turntables with an extensive line of new models. The RT85 (reviewed here) was easily one of the best new turntables of the year, but the company also released models that are aimed at vinyl beginners. The Fluance RT80 is affordably priced, but still features a hefty engineered wood plinth and premium components like an Audio Technica cartridge, integrated TI pre-amp and gold-plated RCA outputs.

Nixplay Seed 8-inch Wi-Fi Digital Photo Frame

Nixplay Seed Wi-Fi digital photo frame.

Nixplay

Digital photo frames make great gifts, especially the latest generation of the devices that incorporate Wi-Fi connectivity for the ability to display photos shared by friends and family. Nixplay is a leader in this market, with smart photo frames like the Seed 8-inch Wi-Fi digital photo frame. It offers a photo-friendly 4:3 aspect ratio, high resolution screen, motion sensor, adjustable stand, and Alexa support. Want to learn more? I went hands-on with two Nixplay photo frames earlier this year.

Polk Command Bar with Alexa

Polk Command Bar with Alexa.

Polk Audio

Polk Audio is well known for its high quality home theater speakers. Earlier this year, the company released the ultimate sound bar for those who want “smart” in their home audio, with what was then the first sound bar with fully integrated Alexa support. In my review I noted that it looks almost as though Polk physically embedded an Amazon Echo Dot into the top of this sound bar. In addition to offering full support for Alexa — with no additional smart speaker required — the Polk Command Bar delivers powerful audio. It puts out a total of 260 watts between the soundbar itself and its wireless ported subwoofer, with Dolby/DTS surround sound.

Honda by Jackery HLS 290 Portable Power Station

Honda by Jackery HLS 290 portable power station.

Jackery

Everyone can use a portable power station, a device that can keep lights on, smartphones charged and even run small appliances when the power goes out. The trick is finding a balance between portability, affordability and capacity. The Honda by Jackery HLS 290 Portable Power Station does a good job of this. It’s easy to carry at just 6.6 pounds, and has a nicely integrated handle. The 292 Watt-hour Lithium-ion battery can charge a smartphone 17 times over, but it also includes an AC power outlet. In testing, I was able to run a 27-inch iMac computer for nearly three hours using this portable power station, and it will run a table fan for the better part of a day.

Thinkware F800 PRO Dashcam

Thinkware F800 PRO dashcam.

Thinkware

What car or truck owner wouldn’t love to get a dashcam? Besides the opportunity to catch meteors streaking by or YouTube-worthy highway antics, a dashcam and its video footage is great insurance should a driver be in an accident and need evidence of their innocence. Thinkware is the biggest name in dashcams, and the F800 PRO (which I reviewed in March) is one of its most popular models. The Thinkware F800 PRO features a Sony Exmor R STARVIS CMOS image sensor for 1080p video and class-leading performance in low light. It includes a built-in GPS, and driver safety features including lane departure warning and front collision warning. Use Wi-Fi to connect to Thinkware Cloud and you can monitor your vehicle remotely.

