8 New Irish Whiskeys For Celebrating St. Patrick’s At Home

I think a quite a few of us could use a drink right now.

With health officials telling us to stay home to avoid catching the coronavirus, and many cities cancelling their St. Patrick’s Day parades, it looks like celebrations will be moving indoors this year. If we have to stay at home, this seems like a good time to try some new Irish whiskeys.

Irish whiskeys are the latest blossoming of the whiskey resurgence across the globe. Ten years ago, there were only four Irish whiskey distillers, with Jameson and Bushmills leading the pack. But today there are 31 distillers.

Amid the current trade war, the U.S. imposed 25% tariffs on Scotch single malts and Irish single malts from Northern Ireland, a member of the United Kingdom. However, all whiskeys from the Republic of Ireland escaped the tariffs.

In the U.S. alone, Irish whiskey sales from 2017 through the end of 2019 are estimated to surge 24% to 4.95 million, according to ISWR, a research firm covering the alcoholic beverage market. Globally, Irish whiskey sales are expected to jump 14% to 11.4 million cases over the three years ended 2019.

While it’s too early to determine how the lack of tariffs have boosted sales of Irish whiskey, the Irish Whiskey Association predicts that if current trends continue, sales of Irish whiskey in the U.S. will overtake sales of Scotch within the next six years.

Irish whiskey is typically lighter and smoother than Scotch whisky, which is famous for its smokiness, because it’s distilled three times vs. scotch and bourbon, which are usually distilled just twice.

“It’s just a little smoother on your palate, ‘ said Jon Dubin, senior brand manager for Knappogue Castle, a single malt from Ireland.

Here are some recent entries into the Irish whiskey market, that will make your time sitting at home much more enjoyable.

Teeling Single Malt comes from Dublin’s first new distillery in more than 125 years. It started brewing whiskeys in 2012. The single malt doesn’t have an age statement, but the whiskey is finished in five different wine casks – Sherry, Port, Madeira, White Burgundy, and Cabernet Sauvignon. It’s a light, smooth, delicate spirit with a pale yellow color and floral taste with hints of citrus, pear and pineapple. It sells for $60.

Lambay Single Malt Whiskey is is crafted on Lambay Island, off the coast of Dublin.

Lambay Single Malt (red label) is crafted on Lambay Island, off the coast of Dublin. Its whiskeys hit the market three years ago. The single malt is aged a minimum of five years in a first-filled bourbon barrel and 6 months in a cognac cask. It’s a smooth, light gold whiskey that’s a honey sweet, floral malt with a raisin finish. It sells for $60.

Lambay Small Batch Whiskey Blend hit the market three years ago.

Lambay Small Batch Blend (blue label) is aged a minimum of four years in a first-filled bourbon barrel and one month in a cognac cask. It’s a very smooth, light yellow blend that gives a sweet floral taste with a hint of almond. Average retail price is $33.

Glendalough Double Barrel was released in 2014

Glendalough Double Barrel is a single grain whiskey that ages three years in bourbon barrels, then a year in Oloroso Sherry barrels. It’s a complex gold colored dram with flavors of vanilla, honey and caramel, and a raisin, hazel nut finish. Glendalough was founded in 2011 and launched the Double Barrel in 2014.

Glendalough Pot Still Irish Whiskey was released last last year.

Glendalough Pot Still, the company’s first pot still brew, was just released late last year. Pot still is the classic way of making Irish whiskey. It matures in bourbon casks for three years then is transferred into virgin Irish oak casks for a year. Its flavor profile is floral with honey and orange. It sells for $55.

Knappogue Castle 16-year single malt comes from a 21-year-old company. It’s aged 14 years in bourbon barrels, then finished for two years in sherry casks. It’s a light, soft, sweet, fruity whisky with caramel notes. It sells for $100.

The following are the two newest entries into the market. They were both released in February.

McConnells Irish Whiskey was just launched last month.

J. & J. McConnell’s Irish Whisky (spelled without the ‘e’), is a robust, smooth, blend from Belfast, aged five years in bourbon casks. It’s a smooth whisky with a more complex layer of sweet, floral vanilla, with hints of nutmeg and other spices. This is a good spirit for making cocktails. McConnell’s is priced at $33.

Peaky Blinder Irish Whiskey is named after an urban street gang of Irishmen.

Peaky Blinder is named after the original Peaky Blinder Gang – an urban street gang made up of men of Irish heritage based in Birmingham, England, that existed from the end of the 19th century through the beginning of World War I. The TV show Pinky Blinders is named after the same gang. It’s a blended whiskey with no age statement finished in bourbon casks. The dram has an intense flavor of hazel nuts, coffee, and bitter chocolate. While not as smooth as the others, at $19 a bottle it’s a steal.

