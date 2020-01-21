9 Manhattan Rooftop Bars To Enjoy This Winter

PHD Terrace at Dream Midtown. Courtesy of Michael Kleinberg.

Though it may not technically be rooftop season, you can still enjoy rooftop views at any of these nine lounges located in Manhattan. The spaces have transformed to accommodate for the cold weather, whether that be by providing heated igloos to drink in or enclosing the rooftop space as to not obstruct the views. Stay warm while imbibing creative cocktails and taking in sweeping views of Manhattan at any of these nine rooftop bars for the winter months.

230 FIFTH

230 FIFTH. Courtesy of 230 FIFTH.

230 FIFTH

Enjoy sweeping views of the Empire State Building from the comfort of a heated igloo at 230 FIFTH. The lounge implements the igloos during the winter months and also accommodates guests inside at their Penthouse Lounge or their Fifth Avenue Empire Penthouse—both of which boast views of the Manhattan skyline even from an indoor location. Heavy red robes with hoods are provided for guests sitting inside the igloos, and patrons can order a spiked warm cider or boozy hot chocolate to keep themselves cozy.

230 5th Ave.

New York, NY 10001

Ophelia Lounge NYC

Ophelia Lounge NYC. Courtesy of Ophelia Lounge NYC.

Ophelia Lounge NYC

Ophelia is located in what was originally known as the Panhellenic Tower, an iconic art deco tower built in 1928. Now, the lounge sits 26 stories up and offers views of Midtown Manhattan. During the winter months, the rooftop is decorated as a “snow globe in the sky,” according to the lounge, which is complete with dangling crystals, white faux fur accents and more. Enjoy their creative cocktails year round, which include Ophelia’s Ascension—smoked Jamaican pepper infused Del Maguey Vida mezcal, Makers Mark, Sri Lanka palm sugar, aromatic bitters and cedar smoke—and Pain Killa—Don Julio Silver tequila, ginger, lemon and essence of mezcal.

3 Mitchell Place (49th & 1st Ave.)

New York, NY 10017

Elsie Rooftop

Elsie Rooftop. Courtesy of Elsie Rooftop.

Elsie Rooftop

Perched 25 stories high over Bryant Park is Elsie Rooftop, an all-season rooftop that boasts progressive mixology, high teas and a seasonally-focused light fare menu. The lounge is named after actress, interior decorator and author Elsie de Wolfe, who is also known for creating the first penthouse in the 1920’s. Menu highlights include a Margarita Flatbread, Truffled Grilled Cheese and Tuna Tartare, while cocktail concoctions include the Elsie De Wolfe—Ketel One Cucumber and Mint, lemon, rose water and Chandon sparkling rosé—and the London Society—Bulleit Rye, Montenegro, black tea, honey and lemon.

1412 Broadway

New York, NY 10018

Sir Henri Penthouse Rooftop

Sir Henri Penthouse Rooftop. Courtesy of Sir Henri Penthouse Rooftop.

Sir Henri Penthouse Rooftop

The retro-inspired cocktail bar is located on the 18th floor of Chelsea’s Hotel Henri. The space feels like a Jazz Age speakeasy but offers modern cocktails such as the Margaretha Franklin—jalapeño tequila, pineapple, cane syrup and jalapeños—and the Sweet and Sour Voughan—apple brandy, Rumchata, Nocello and lime. Escape the cold this winter in this intimate penthouse lounge.

37 W 24th St.

New York , NY 10010

Upstairs At The Kimberly

Upstairs at The Kimberly Hotel. Courtesy of The Kimberly Hotel.

The Kimberly Hotel.

The all-season rooftop lounge, located at the top of the Kimberly Hotel, features views of the Chrysler Building and Midtown Manhattan. The rooftop also boasts a retractable glass ceiling so guests can stay warm without sacrificing the views, and there are also heating lamps for the outdoor section if guests want to sit outside. See Manhattan from 30 stories up while enjoying delectable bites and creative cocktail concoctions.

145 East 50th St.

New York, NY 10022

PHD Terrace at Dream Midtown

PHD Terrace at Dream Midtown. Courtesy of Michael Kleinberg.

Taking its inspiration from a luxury penthouse, PHD Terrace at Dream Midtown offers creative cocktails and impressive views of the city inside a refined space. Notable beverages include a Mega Mule (an oversized version of the classic drink) and a 15 Pound ‘Cup of Flaming Red Velvet Hot Chocolate.’ The 15 pound beverage, which the rooftop will start serving on Jan. 31, is meant to serve 10 people and it fuses the rich flavors of red velvet with decadent Valrhona dark chocolate, and it is then finished off with a full bottle of bourbon to keep you warm this winter.

10 W 55th St.

New York, NY 10019

Haven Rooftop

Haven Rooftop. Courtesy of Haven Rooftop.

Haven Rooftop

Situated above The Sanctuary Hotel is Haven Rooftop, which is decked out in winter decor for the cold months. Sit under twinkling holiday lights while imbibing cocktails or indulging in bites such as Truffle Risotto, Sesame Crusted Tuna or a Tower of Tuna Tartar. Take in views of Midtown Manhattan this winter at Haven Rooftop.

32 West 47th St.

New York, NY 10036

Make Believe at SIXTY LES

Make Believe at SIXTY LES. Courtesy of Maxime Comtois.

Maxime Comtois

Located in Manhattan’s Lower East Side, Make Believe offers views of lower Manhattan in a space that’s inspired by native Japanese flowers and boasts a tiki vibe. Adorned with pink banquets and fauna and flora decor, the cute atmosphere is Instagram-photo ready. Take refuge from the cold at this hip rooftop with decor that will make you believe it’s summer.

190 Allen St.

New York, NY 10002

Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge at Moxy Times Square

Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge at Moxy Times Square. Courtesy of Eric Cunningham.

Eric Cunningham

Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge, located in bustling Times Square, is adorned in pink decor for the winter months, transforming the rooftop into a magical pink oasis that features ceilings covered in hundreds of hot pink twinkle lights and oversized rotating mirror balls. Sip on creative cocktails such as the Doctors’ Orders IV bag cocktail or Buzz Pop cocktail, which is a push pop infused with alcohol, while overlooking the Empire State Building.

485 7th Ave.

New York, NY 10018

