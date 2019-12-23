A Better Shooting Profile Could Help The Nuggets Improve Their Struggling Offense

Jamal Murray is among many Denver Nuggets players who are taking a larger percentage of low-value … [+] midrange shots this season.

[Note: All statistics in this article are courtesy of CleaningTheGlass.com unless otherwise noted.]

Gone are the days of the Doug Moe and George Karl run-and-gun Denver Nuggets.

During the tenure of those two former head coaches, the Nuggets crafted a style of play which became the essence of the franchise’s identity: a freewheeling, fast-paced, offense-oriented team that took full advantage of Denver’s mile-high altitude to run teams out of the arena, albeit while usually not putting up much resistance on the other end of the court.

In a long-running joke, in fact, fans would sardonically dub the team the “Enver” Nuggets because (ha ha) they played no D. But for the most part that shortcoming was more than made up for by Denver’s exciting offensive juggernaut which was rarely boring to watch even in losses. It was a formula that produced more regular season wins that playoff success, but one which fans could easily embrace as the team’s clear-cut cultural identity. The offense was great, the defense was bad, and the style was fast and fun.

Enter the new Nuggets era, which was truly born with the emergence of Nikola Jokic as Denver’s franchise cornerstone three years ago on the much-heralded date of his “official” breakout, December 15, 2016. Just like the Led Zeppelin lyric “Her style is new but the face the same as it was so long ago,” Denver’s offense surged once again but in an entirely different manner.

Nuggets Pace and Pace Rank – Last 42 Seasons

The Nuggets reinvented themselves with an offense built around Jokic’s superlative playmaking in halfcourt sets where the quickness of play was less in getting up and down the court than in executing multiple pick-and-rolls and dribble handoffs amidst heaps of ball and player movement. As a result of this shift to “Jokic Ball,” Denver’s pace has plummeted relative to the rest of the league (though not in absolute terms) and is now ranked slowest at 30th, as the average pace in the NBA has increased every season since 2014-15.

Since Jokic first took over, however, the script has gradually been flipped. Head coach Michael Malone had a defensive-minded reputation when he was brought on board to helm the Nuggets, and he has gone on to back it up as Denver’s defense, which is currently second-best in the NBA, has steadily improved over the past four seasons, all while the offense has – to a lesser degree – declined in inverse proportion.

Denver Nuggets Offensive and Defensive Ratings – 2016-17 Through 2019-20

The result of all this has been a fairly confusing season for the Nuggets. On one hand, they are doing absolutely great, with a 20-8 start to the season which per Mike Singer of the Denver Post is the best in their NBA franchise history, and a second place standing in the Western Conference, just three games back from LeBron James’ Los Angeles Lakers. The Nuggets are winning, and more often than not they’re winning with defense.

On the other hand, things just haven’t felt quite right for Denver this season. Jokic started off in a funk, looking disinterested and dispassionate, the bench that was such a stalwart for the team last season dropped off a cliff, and shooting percentages have been down from the previous year for core players such as Jokic, Jamal Murray and Gary Harris.

To be clear, it’s entirely possible that the Nuggets may now be turning things around. Following a discouraging stretch in which they managed just one win in six games, Denver is on a six-game winning streak which was extended with a blowout road win over the Lakers last night.

But the Nuggets aren’t entirely in the clear from their subpar offensive performances in that early December rough patch of losses, and even in their recent home stand sweep. The win at L.A. was a positive step in the right direction, as Denver logged their best single-game offensive rating at 133.3, according to NBA.com. And while Jokic is looking more engaged and active than he has all season, the gears on what used to be Denver’s well-oiled offensive machine still aren’t clicking like they used to.

The potential reasons for the Nuggets’ offensive decline this season are likely complex, operating on a number of different levels. Individual players’ shooting struggles certainly contribute. There may be a push-and-pull causal relationship between Denver just not being able to optimize their offensive capabilities when they are focusing so much energy on the defensive end. Psychological factors may also contribute, from bench players being dissatisfied with limited playing time to what is likely a “thrill is gone” effect as the Nuggets’ youthful honeymoon period has given way to the increased pressure of higher expectations.

There is also something to be gleaned from the numbers, however, and one problematic change in Denver’s offense from last season to this one stands out as both clearly identifiable and fixable: their shooting distribution profile.

Starting from this season, Ben Falk’s statistics site Cleaning the Glass began tracking “shooting location effective field goal percentage” (Loc eFG%), a metric which shows how well a team would shoot, based on its shot location distribution, if it shot at the league average from every spot on the floor. Essentially this means that teams which, as a share of their total shots attempted, shoot a larger percentage of higher-value at-rim and three-point shots would be expected to have a better effective field goal percentage (eFG%) than teams that shoot lower-value midrange shots more frequently.

The Nuggets are currently 25th in Loc eFG% at 51.8%, down from 18th at 52.7% last season and 8th at 53.2% in 2017-18.

The chart below compares the Nuggets’ shooting profiles from 2018-19 and this season, and shows the reason for the drop.

Denver Nuggets Shot Profile – 2019-20 vs. 2018-19

As the chart indicates, the Nuggets are taking a larger share of their shots from lower-value midrange spots this season, at the expense of higher-value shots at the rim and from the three-point arc. Though not the only factor, this has played a part in contributing to Denver’s drop in eFG% from 53.1% last season (12th in the league) to 51.0% (24th).

The good news here is that when the Nuggets’ shooting percentages are viewed on a more granular level, their percentages at the rim and on three-point shots have basically held steady, while their midrange percentage has fallen.

Denver Nuggets Shooting Percentages – 2018-19 vs. 2019-20

This confluence of the Nuggets both shooting more midrange shots while also shooting them at a significantly lower percentage goes far in undercutting Denver’s overall shooting efficiency. And while the Nuggets’ current percentages by location can almost certainly be expected to fluctuate as the season progresses (their three-point percentage has improved incrementally month by month this season, for example), if the current percentages project through the end of the season, then in principle Denver should be able to improve their offensive efficiency by taking fewer midrange shots and more at the rim and from the arc.

As for which players’ individual shooting profiles have contributed to this increase in lower-value shots, all of Jokic, Murray, Jerami Grant, Monte Morris and Malik Beasley are shooting more from midrange, while Harris and Paul Millsap have basically held steady, and only Will Barton among regular rotations players has markedly decreased his share of midrange shots.

Of course, shot distribution is only one aspect of Denver’s offense, and getting it firing on all cylinders again will require much more than simply picking better spots. But at the very least it’s an issue which can be clearly and directly addressed, and appears to be a good candidate as a point of emphasis which could potentially reap some immediate benefits.

