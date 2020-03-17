A Bold Framework For “Emergency Economics” To Combat The Coronavirus Crisis

NEW YORK, March 16, 2020 — Traders work at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, the United … [+] States, March 16, 2020. U.S. equities plunged on Monday with the Dow closing down about 3,000 points, as fresh stimulus measures from the Federal Reserve failed to calm markets amid intensifying virus fears. The Dow Jones Industrial Average cratered 2,997.10 points, or 12.93 percent, to 20,188.52. The S&P 500 fell 324.89 points, or 11.98 percent, to 2,386.13. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 970.28 points, or 12.32 percent, to 6,904.59. (Photo by Michael Nagle/Xinhua via Getty) (Xinhua/Michael Nagle via Getty Images)

The outbreak of COVID-19, caused by the novel coronavirus, has created a global market downturn and put the United States on track for its first recession since the 2008 financial crisis. Quarantines, social distancing, and other proactive measures that are necessary to contain the pandemic are already limiting commerce and disrupting global supply chains, essentially ensuring that the U.S. economy will contract for at least some period of time in 2020. Policymakers must adopt a combination of thoughtful public health and macroeconomic policy measures that will limit the damage caused by both this and future recessions.

Although Congress has already taken some strong first steps, much more will be needed. The Federal Reserve’s target interest rate has been reduced to zero percent, meaning it has already used its most potent tool for fighting a serious recession. But fortunately, low interest rates also make it cheaper than ever for Congress to borrow money to provide needed economic stimulus. This stimulus package must be aggressive enough to prevent an economic contagion that spirals into another financial crisis, or worse, a second great depression, but it should also be targeted towards those who are most in need and most likely to spend the money at a time when public health measures have slowed commerce to a crawl.

The best way to accomplish this goal is through the expansion of “automatic stabilizers” ­– policies that cause spending to rise or taxes to fall automatically when the economy contracts. These policies are more responsive to real economic needs because they are unconstrained by the political processes that often slow the passage of discretionary stimulus. Moreover, as the economy recovers, well-designed automatic stabilizers will actually reduce federal budget deficits and help pay back the debt that was used to finance stimulus. This structure prevents stimulus from being prematurely shut off (as it was following the 2008 financial crisis) and removes fiscal concerns as a political impediment to essential borrowing.

A new report on Emergency Economics from the Progressive Policy Institute offers policymakers a framework for strengthening automatic stabilizers and other measures that will manage the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak, as well as better prepare the United States for future recessions.

The first priority should be to support workers who lose jobs through no fault of their own during a recession by expanding Unemployment Insurance (UI) benefits. Policymakers should start by increasing the share of lost income replaced by UI benefits during recessions, as well as the number of weeks that states may pay out extended benefits during prolonged downturns. Other countries including Canada and Denmark have found expanding work-share programs, which compensate workers for reduced wages when their employers choose to cut back hours instead of laying off employees, to be particularly helpful in managing the current crisis.

The government can most effectively stimulate the economy by putting money directly into the hands of low-income Americans who need to spend it. Automatically relaxing work requirements in programs like SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as food stamps) and TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families) and increasing funding during recessions would make these programs more effective automatic stabilizers. The federal government should also immediately send cash payments to every American, structured as an advance refundable tax credit that ensures it functions more like a zero-interest loan for wealthy households and cash transfers for those who experience a significant drop in income, or had little to begin with. Moving forward, these payments should be triggered automatically when key indicators show the economy entering a recession.

Indeed, the biggest problem for many people and businesses is the disruption of their cashflows during a prolonged shutdown rather than weaknesses in their underlying finances. Offering low- or no-interest loans would enable otherwise financially healthy businesses to continue meeting their obligations for the duration of the crisis, preventing unnecessary defaults that destroy otherwise productive financial arrangements and create economic hardships that linger well after the pandemic has been contained. Borrowers should be allowed to delay payment on federal student loans and federally insured or guaranteed mortgages for six months without accruing additional interest costs, as proposed by Sen. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. The government can also improve liquidity through the tax system by allowing businesses and individuals to claim some 2020 tax incentives on their 2019 tax returns, delaying the 2019 tax filing deadline, and postponing the collection of both employer-side payroll taxes and quarterly tax payments until the coronavirus outbreak has been contained.

Most states also have liquidity constrains due to balanced budget amendments that prohibit their governments from deliberately running a deficit even in tough economic times, which compels them to raise taxes or cut spending during recessions in a way that undermined government stimulus efforts. The federal government should automatically increase the share of Medicaid and other matching grants it finances when a state enters a recession to help them maintain essential services that would otherwise face budget cuts.

In particular, it should take advantage of low borrowing costs to invest in long-lasting public investments that would already be needed whether or not the economy is in recession. There is never a better time to rebuild our crumbling infrastructure than during an economic downturn: construction is a particularly cyclical industry, meaning that without intervention it will suffer more than other industries will during a recession. Funding green infrastructure, as well as clean-energy research, could help prevent the U.S. economy from losing trillions of dollars in the coming decades to climate change. Financing these investments by automatically increasing federal matching rates on infrastructure grants to states when the state’s economy contracts would create a particularly powerful automatic stabilizer, particularly if concentrated on maintenance and repair projects. The government could also establish state-managed lists of “shovel-ready” projects and fund them through reforms to the existing BUILD Program.

Finally, the federal government should promote commerce by encouraging state and local government to temporarily cut or eliminate sales taxes and replacing the lost revenue. This act would lower prices and put more money in the pockets of both businesses and low-income Americans, who spend a higher proportion of their earnings on consumption than their wealthier counterparts. Policymakers could go a step further by suspending additional consumption taxes applied to industries most affected by the coronavirus, including airline ticket fees, hotel taxes, and taxes on prepared meals.

These policies would be far more stimulative than the Trump administration’s proposal to cut or suspend payroll taxes, which would give the greatest benefits to upper-middle income workers who don’t lose their jobs. If Congress does decide to compromise with President Trump on this, it should limit payroll tax relief to the first $15,000 of a worker’s earnings or the earnings of workers whose production capabilities have been idled by the coronavirus. Permanently replacing payroll taxes with a dynamic value-added tax, which has a rate that automatically falls during recessions and rises during expansions, would create a far more powerful automatic stabilizer in the long term.

Some may be concerned about the cost of these proposals. Thanks to the Trump administration’s policies, the federal government was already on track to spend $1 trillion more than it raised in revenue this year before the coronavirus struck. The aggressive stimulus measures proposed in PPI’s report, combined with the inevitable effects of the recession they are designed to fight, could potentially double or even triple that figure.

But the potential consequences of failing to respond with sufficient force to the unprecedented coronavirus crisis could be catastrophic. If the necessary recession caused by public health efforts to contain the virus are allowed to spiral into a second Great Depression, the long-term fiscal costs will far exceed those of even the most overzealous stimulus measures. Strengthening automatic stabilizers that provide needed stimulus in recessions and reduce budget deficits during expansions would best position America to beat the recession in 2020 and all those that come after it.

