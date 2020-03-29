A ‘Borderlands 3’ Zane Kill Skill Build In Love, Guns And Tentacles For Insane DPS

Borderlands 3

I have finished three full playthroughs of Borderlands 3’s new Love, Guns and Tentacles DLC, and have been surprised to learn that my most successful character so far has been none other than…Zane?

If you’ve been playing Borderlands 3 since launch, you know that Zane has generally been pretty underpowered for most of the time the game has been out. But over time, he’s been buffed a lot, as have his skills and anointments, and now he’s in a place where in some instances, I genuinely cannot believe how much damage I’m doing.

So, factoring in new skill points, new weapons and one sick new artifact, here’s the Zane build I am currently rocking and doing a truly absurd amount of damage with.

Blue Tree

The point of this build, like some previous Zane builds, is to stack as many Kill Skills as possible. What’s interesting about this build is that it actually uses zero capstone skills because frankly, they’re just not needed. You don’t need the blue tree one because your class mod triggers all your Kill Skills and replaces it. You don’t need the red tree one because frankly, your clone still kind of sucks for DPS. But rather, you just want to max every Kill Skill you can find, and run clone and SNTL.

Red Tree

We have less points in this tree, but important ones, like 40% gun damage when you have both action skills up. And another Kill Skill that gives 32% more gun damage when activated, which will be essentially all the time. I rounded this out with the movement speed buff and the grenade shooting chance skills.

Class Mod

Seein’ Dead is by far the best Class Mod for Zane and always will be. Introduced in the Moxxi DLC (and it only drops from there) you can simply activate your kill skills on hit and they have 25% increased potency. With any automatic weapon this happens all the time, and combined with the skill that extends your action skills on kill, you can make them last almost indefinitely with constant fire so that’s permanent damage, reload speed and lifesteal buffs, among others. The new Tentacles class mod which gives you bonus shock damage just can’t compare.

Weapons

You can take your pick of what you like here but you are essentially looking for a single anointment, the one that doubles your damage with cryo whenever SNTL is active, which with this build, will be almost all the time. I got a new Oldridian with this on it, and since my class mod has SMG damage, and there’s a new Guardian Rank skill that does more damage the more elements are applied to a target, it is just ruining everything. It’s so good. I would also try to find a new Seeryul Killer AR with that mod on it, as it’s an incredibly good new gun from the DLC.

Shield

I am still using one of my old rechargers because for defensive purposes, I don’t think you can do much better. I could use a better anointment on mine since “after action skill” isn’t really a thing for this Zane build when your action skills are up so often. Though your clone does need to be refreshed sometimes. The recharger lets me take minimal health damage in between charges, and then I can just lifesteal back whatever damage I do take.

Grenade

Pick your grenade of choice and then just make sure it has the 25% extra damage anointment when thrown, as this build will have Zane, his clone and SNTL throwing grenades out randomly all the time, so that buff will activate a lot.

Artifact

The Pearl of Ineffable Knowledge is a one-time reward from Claptrap near the end of the campaign. It stacks damage on hit up to 15%, but at max stacks, adds another 20%, so on tougher enemies especially, that’s a full 35% damage boost, which is pretty insane, and better than really any other artifact in the game.

It’s a strange build with no capstones, but combining Zane buffs with both gear from Moxxi and Tentacles DLC, it’s the strongest he’s ever been. This is what you should shoot for on your playthrough if you ask me.

