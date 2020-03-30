A Breakdown Of How The CARES Act Can Help Your Business Or Nonprofit

(Photo by Alex Edelman / AFP) (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Who would have seen this last month coming? Unprecedented times, requiring unprecedented agility. And despite what you think about the congressional relief bill, I’m shocked that our government has been able to act as quickly as it has.

What hasn’t been quick is analysis of what the bill means – particularly what it means to small business owners.

So here’s an unprecedented post. I don’t usually link to other sites, but this time, I think it’s important and helpful.

Our COO (a Harvard Business School grad) spent days following the bill, and just before it passed, we posted a Facebook Live about it. It was of interest to me as a small business owner, but then became even more interesting when churches and non-profits were included in the relief bill.

The Facebook Live event went – well, viral. It went WAY past our client base of faith-based organizations. Small businesses everywhere have asked for access to this resource. We have had a tidal wave of responses from CPAs, CFOs, and business owners from the for-profit and the non-profit world.

So in an effort to help you all digest this bill, here’s a link to a blogpost, slides, and our full presentation. All of it is totally free. I know readers here aren’t typically our customers. This isn’t business development. It’s just an effort to help.

These are days to pray and to help each other. And I hope this serves you or someone you know running a small business.

View our breakdown of how the CARES Act can help your small business, church, or nonprofit here.

