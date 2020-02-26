A Case For Cold Calling In 2020

Getty

Sales representatives hate making cold calls, and business owners hate getting them. Why do we keep going through the process? Because cold calling can be effective when done correctly. Cold calls are one of the staples of the modern sales process, yet their future is unclear. In a world filled with artificial intelligence sales tools and advanced omnichannel marketing tactics, is there a place for cold calls?

As the president of a power dialer and customer relationship management software company, I’ve seen firsthand that cold calls are anything but dead. In addition to modern sales intelligence tools, cold calling can be a helpful way to reach new customers. Here’s a case for cold calling in the modern world of sales:

You no longer talk to people who are not interested.

I used to work as a sales representative. Back in the day, you would make several hundred calls, just hoping to talk to a human being perhaps two to five times per day. It was a soul-sucking job, mostly because the leads were bad. You would get a list of people to call, and maybe 10% were good leads. Of that 10%, a smaller portion would be interested in what you had to say.

Nowadays, there are myriad lead-scraping and generation tools available. You no longer have to buy lists of leads and hope that you get lucky to run into someone interested. You can be very specific when you create lists for your sales reps. For example, you can target human resources directors in companies with under 50 employees in the software-as-a-service industry in a specific state.

When you do make a cold call, it’s not that cold because you know you have the right person on the other side. There are still a few ways that things can go wrong, but you know for certain that you’re talking to your ideal target customer.

There are shortcuts that make calling and selling easier than ever.

Even if you’re the best sales rep in the world, there are only a limited number of calls you can make in a day. The goal of automation is to make it easier to get on the call so the sales rep can sell, without worrying about the technicalities. The good news is, there have been massive advancements in tech in recent years.

A number of companies, my own included, provide dialing services that automate repetitive processes so that representatives can do what they’re good at: selling. The goal is to minimize dead space between calls through the use of auto-dialing pre-set lists of leads and leaving automatic voicemails.

Some providers also come with a local presence, which is the ability to change your caller ID to match a local area code on the recipient’s phone. That said, this isn’t considered the most ethical way of getting a lead to pick up the phone, which is important to consider if you automate your cold-calling processes.

Cold calls are not that cold anymore.

When I was making cold calls in my early career, it would frequently happen that someone I called already had some interaction with my company. “Oh, I’ve been to your website. How did you know you should call me?”

Nowadays, you no longer have to rely on pure luck to find someone who’s already interested. Consider using advanced tracking methods to see the interactions someone’s had with your brand before even hopping on a call. Look for when they visited your website, what pages they were on, whether they received any emails and if they responded to them. (Full disclosure: My company provides website visitor tracking.)

In short, research an entire list of interactions someone has had before you even start the call. Cold calls are no longer cold, and you can ask your lead about that article they read two weeks ago and what they think of it. No longer do you have to rely on the script only to make a conversation – you can inquire about specific pain points.

Moreover, you can introduce yourself before the call. You have all of the information that you need so that you can connect with the lead on social media, leave them a personal comment or two or perhaps even send a LinkedIn message. So when you do make that call, the prospect will definitely remember your name.

What challenges should you anticipate?

That said, there are certain challenges when using tech for cold calling that are important to consider.

First, when you make more calls, you will also end up in the mailbox more frequently. You can solve this problem by recording a “voice drop” of your message and pushing a button as soon as you hear that you’re going to voicemail.

The second challenge is using a script. If you do use one, your leads will figure it out within seconds. This is why it’s important to sound like a normal person leading a conversation. Take note of the previous interactions the person has had with your brand, such as whether they visited your website, subscribed to a newsletter, etc. This will give you something to hang on to so you can ditch the script.

Last, you need to consider the tech itself. It’s important to have in mind that an application as crucial as your CRM will take some time for your staff to master. Make sure to try the app yourself first, and then give employees enough time to get familiar with its features and capabilities. The user-friendliness of an app and a smooth learning curve should be some of your main criteria when choosing a CRM for your business.

I believe cold calling is anything but dead in 2020. Thanks to modern tools and processes, many of the downfalls to cold calling can be remedied. From my perspective, by leveraging a few best practices, you can use cold calling as a strategy to help you close new business deals.

Source