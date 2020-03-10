An employee wearing protective suit disinfects trolleys at a supermarket on March 7, 2020 in Urumqi, … [+] Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region of China.

The Covid-19 outbreak has dramatically increased the risk of a global recession. According to the IMF, the global economy expanded by only 2.9% in 2019, barely above the 2.5% threshold below which signals a global recession. The economic impact of Covid-19 could easily plunge the global economy into one. If this happens, it will be a China-centric global recession in how it had started, how it would progress, and how it may end.

The epicenter of the Covid-19 outbreak is the city of Wuhan in Hubei province in China. The Chinese government’s authoritarian instinct of suppressing information when something unexpected happens is unquestionably one of the contributing factors that helped Covid-19 to spread outside of Wuhan. Since the virus’s effect on the economy is indirect, working through human emotions and policy responses, the uncertainty and confusion arising from the lack of transparency on the part of the Chinese government, at least initially, inflamed concerns and amplified the economic shock. The Covid-19 outbreak and its economic impact is therefore China-centric not just in geography, but also in how it is connected to China’s political economy.

Now that the outbreak has gone global, its impact is just as China-centric as how it originated. Earlier predictions of the economic impact of Covid-19 typically harked back to the experience of the SARS outbreak in China in 2003. It turned out that the global economic damage of SARS was negligible, and there was no global recession. This time, however, the situation is completely different. To begin with, the Chinese economy today is much bigger compared with 2003. The IMF has estimated that China’s share of total global output in 2019 is around 20%, more than twice its share in 2003 at 8.5%. Furthermore, China is now the biggest engine of global economic growth bar none. According to data from the World Bank, China accounted for 35% of total global GDP growth (in nominal U.S. dollar terms) between 2017 and 2019, doubling America’s share of 18%, and more than four times that of the EU’s 7.9%. The unavoidable conclusion is that the global impact of any slowdown in the Chinese economy today would be far larger than in 2003.

Secondly, global economic production today is highly dependent on China-centric global supply chains. Because of the mass quarantining of tens of millions of its population and the lockdown of entire cities, the majority of China’s factories were shut down for most of February. Shortages of parts and components quickly followed in many industries all over the world. Disruptions to the production of Apple’s iPhone and auto manufacturing are just the most prominent examples. The impact is in fact far more widespread, affecting even countries that are not usually considered at the core of the global supply chains. For instance, the Indian government has announced that it will restrict the export of India’s generic drugs due to production disruptions. It turns out that Indian drug makers rely on China for more than 70% of the active ingredients in their medicine.

Thirdly, the global economy was much weaker than it was in 2003 even before the Covid-19 outbreak struck. In addition to production disruptions, it is now being hit by a China-centric slowdown in demand. Commodity exporters like Australia, and most of Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East, who were already struggling before the Covid-19 outbreak, are now facing an even more difficult time because China tends to be their largest customer. The sudden stop of Chinese outbound tourism is hurting the airlines and the hospitality industries since tourist arrivals from China have become one of their biggest sources of demand in recent years. China’s domestic consumption has also been drastically curtailed as consumers stayed home. Being the second largest importer in the world (after the U.S.), China’s falling domestic consumption has weakened global demand significantly.

How the global economy may recover from a recession, should one come to pass, would also be China-centric. In the first week of March, the reported infection numbers in China were dropping to just over a hundred daily while they continued to rise outside of China. Mirroring this divergence are the movements in stock markets. The CSI 300 index of Shanghai- and Shenzhen-listed shares reached a two-year high on March 5, whereas the S&P 500, the FTSE, the German Dax and the Stoxx Europe 600 fell.

The Chinese government has begun restarting production, bringing workers back to their factories by stages with tight monitoring measures: regular temperature checks, wearing masks, and sitting apart in canteens during meal times and so on. In the next few weeks at least, China and other Covid-19 affected countries will be moving in opposite directions: as China rams up its production the other virus-affected countries will see more production contraction.

China’s strong stock market rebound has to do with expectation that the government will unleash a tidal wave of stimulus spending to compensate for losses due to Covid-19. In the aftermath of the global financial crisis (a U.S.-centric crisis), when the central banks in the U.S. and Europe were struggling to stabilize their financial systems, the Chinese government stabilized the global economy. To counter the fallout from the crisis, in November 2008 the Chinese government introduced the biggest infrastructure spending program the world had ever seen. The total came close to $600 billion, which necessitated an increase of lending by China’s banks of about six fold in one year. If this is what the markets are expecting, they will be sorely disappointed. The Chinese government today has no stomach for fiscal splash of this magnitude. Instead, it is planning for targeted interventions like loan extensions and tax cuts for affected businesses, and subsidized rents for struggling retailers and so on.

A pedestrian walks by a bus stop screen showing a video clip of China's President Xi Jinping wearing … [+] a protective mask on February 29, 2020 in Shanghai, China.

Instead, the recovery from a global recession will come about in stages, largely set by the pace in China because it is ahead of the rest of the world in suppressing Covid-19. As Chinese production recovers, its consumers will return to the shops and malls in the second quarter of the year, unleashing some of their pent-up demand. As the China-centric supply chains getting back into gear, the rest of Asia will begin to recover as well. Assuming that Covid-19 comes under control in the developed countries in North America and Western Europe in the second quarter, rising demand from China will trigger stronger growth in their economies. Barring major secondary shocks such as a collapse of the corporate debt market or the blow up of some hitherto hidden asset bubbles, which cannot be ruled out entirely, even a halting recovery of the developed economies alongside a back-on-track China would raise global GDP growth to higher than the 2.5% recession threshold in the second half of the year.

There is, unfortunately, the risk of Covid-19 continuing to spread in some low-income developing countries lacking the necessary health care infrastructure and administrative capacity to cope with the outbreak. Due to their small economies and being peripheral to the global supply chains, these countries will not derail the global recovery even though their human toll and suffering may end up being heart-wrenchingly heavy.

Should a global recession come to pass in 2020, it would the world’s first China-centric global recession in modern times. It is a dramatic shock that underscores how China’s economic weight and authoritarian political economy can affect the world. And it would not be the last.

