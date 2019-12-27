A Dark Lightsaber? Yes, ‘The Mandalorian’ Just Revealed The Famed Darksaber

The Mandalorian

I normally refrain from writing spoilers in titles, but this is a weird case, because if you’ve found this article by Googling, you already know what I’m talking about. I’m not sharing this on social media to avoid running a big surprise in today’s The Mandalorian finale, but if you wanted to know just what the hell that thing was that Moff Gideon was holding at the end of the episode, I’m here to let you know.

At first, I thought that Gideon was just cutting himself out of his wrecked TIE with some sort of vibroblade, but as more is revealed, you can see that it’s a full-on sword, and vibroblades sure as hell cannot cut through the hulls of starfighters.

It looks like a dark lightsaber, and that’s because that’s essentially exactly what it is, it’s the Darksaber. The Darksaber is a unique weapon in Star Wars lore, so unique that it had an entire expanded universe novel devoted to it by Kevin J. Anderson in 1995. Yes, that is part of the lore that has been obliterated in the “Legends” erasures of canon in the new Disney universe, and yet like many other things, from Thrawn to Darth Revan, it’s been confirmed as canon in the new canon with appearances in both Clone Wars and Rebels. Given how involved Dave Filoni has been The Mandalorian (who is responsible for both those shows), I am not all that surprised to see it show up here, particularly given its history with Mandalore.

The Darksaber has a long and storied history, and I’ll try to sum it up the best I can to try and figure out how exactly we got to have Moff Gideon holding it here today:

The Darksaber was a powerful weapon that was kept in the Jedi Temple on Coruscant.

When the Jedi Order fell, a Mandalorian clan raided the temple and stole the Darksaber.

It was passed down through generations, killing many Jedi when wielded by Mandalorians, and ultimately landed in the hands of Mandalorian Tor Vizsla.

Vizsla was eventually killed by Jango Fett, and the Darksaber went to Pre Vizsla, his clansman.

Pre Vizsla ended up fighting Obi-Wan Kenobi with the Darksaber in Clone Wars, and Ahsoka Tanno. Reportedly it was George Lucas himself who requested the Darksaber appear in Clone Wars here instead of a more traditional Vibroblade.

After Pre Vizsla betrays the Sith, Darth Maul (yes he’s alive, long story) battles him, loses, and is executed by his own Darksaber.

Maul wields the Darksaber (and his own lightsaber) in a later battle with Darth Sidious. He loses, and the Darksaber is “cast away.” This all took place in the capital city of Mandalore, Sundari.

Later, in a bit of a confusing jump, it shows up in a collection of Maul’s artifacts on Dathomir, where it was acquired by Rebels’ resident Mandalorian, Sabine Wren, who thought she could use it to unite the people of Mandalore.

Sabine eventually gives the Darksaber to Bo-Katan to help secure his place as the true and rightful leader of Mandalore.

I believe all of what I just went through was canon, especially the Clone Wars and Rebels parts, meaning that the Darksaber was on Mandalore in the possession of a famed warrior and leader when we last saw it. A warrior and leader that we presume Moff Gideon killed in order to acquire the Darksaber for himself, which is why he has it now.

It seems likely that the Darksaber will be more than just a cameo, and may prove to be a significant plot point going forward. Again, the thing had an entire book about it, and significant arcs in both the Clone Wars and Rebels. It’s a famous weapon and hugely important to the Mandalorians, and so our Baby Yoda-toting Mando friend would absolutely know its significance if he saw it, and would know he has to get it back for his people. And of course I would not be surprised if like so many other legendary Mandalorians before him, he ends up wielding it at some point, a continuation of this generations-old story.

So yes, it’s more than just a cool black lightsaber. It’s an entire legend in and of itself, and we should see it be very important in future season of The Mandalorian to come. But now, we wait.

