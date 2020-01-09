‘A First Final’ For 2020: An FC Barcelona Versus Atletico Madrid Preview

MADRID, SPAIN – DECEMBER 1: Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona during the La Liga Santander match between … [+] Atletico Madrid v FC Barcelona at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on December 1, 2019 in Madrid Spain (Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images)

FC Barcelona’s Spanish Super Cup meeting with Atletico Madrid at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia this evening has been dubbed a ‘first final’ in 2020 for the Bluagrana by the Catalan press.

As part of the new format however, it is indeed just a semi for now that grants the winner the chance to face a mutual bitter rival in Real Madrid on Sunday in the final proper.

Coach Ernesto Valverde two hours late for his press conference yesterday when a personal chauffeur got lost in the infamous traffic of the kingdom’s capital, preparations have nevertheless run pretty smoothly for the defending LaLiga champions.

Apart from missing Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Arthur and Ousmane Dembele through injury, they will be able to put out a best-possible first XI against Diego Simeone’s men if widely-suggested rotations relying on the fruits of the La Masia academy and B team aren’t put into play.

Brazilian goalkeeper Neto will be charged with keeping the likes of Joao Felix and Alvarao Morata in the tie and apparently has the full trust of Valverde and his staff to rise to the occasion.

In front of him, a back line of Jordi Alba, Clement Lenglet, Gerard Pique and Sergi Roberto is expected as the latter continues to dislodge Nelson Semedo from the first team fold.

In midfield, pivot Sergi Busquets provides support to Frenkie de Jong and either Ivan Rakitic or Arturo Vidal, who despite recently attempting to sue the club while his agent discusses a move to Inter Milan, is thought of as ‘untouchable’ at the Camp Nou until the summer at least.

On the left wing, Antoine has a double target of impressing and perhaps even scoring against his old club and lifting a first piece of silverware with his new employers.

Flat in FCB’s first-ever win at the Wanda on December 1, it was left to ‘MSG’ strike partners Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi, who are both tipped to start, to decide the match on the eve of the latter’s sixth Ballon d’Or win.

Providing the pass for Messi’s 86th winner, the Uruguayan is in fine form with involvement in his side’s last 10 goals and has just been awarded LaLiga’s December of the Month award.

As for his Argentine best friend, 30 goals in 39 games have been put past Atleti over the course of a glittering career making them second only to Sevilla as a favourite victim.

