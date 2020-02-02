A Grateful Culture Is A Healthy Culture. Here’s How To Create It.

Happy businessmen shaking hands in agreement.

It’s no secret that gratitude is healthy. But if you break down its benefits, you’ll see it’s also healthy for your company culture.

The simple act of being grateful can boost your mood, help you get a grip on stress, and deliver relief from small aches and pains. And over the long term, gratitude can literally rewire your brain.

Gratitude stimulates the hypothalamus, which regulates everything from body temperature to appetite to sleep. By boosting activity in the brain’s frontal cortex, it enhances empathy and social cognition. Via the broader limbic system, gratitude heightens emotional experiences.

You might want those things for yourself, but if you’re a business owner, you should also want them for another group: your team.

Creating a Culture of Gratitude

A grateful culture is a healthy culture. Team members must be able to roll with the punches, connect emotionally with each other, and keep stress levels low. Here’s how to create a culture of gratitude:

1. Start with yourself.

Just like you wouldn’t recommend a restaurant that you’ve never eaten at, you can’t preach the perks of gratitude if you haven’t experienced them yourself.

Be happy with the life you have. Make time to reflect each day on the positive things that have happened to you, what you’ve already accomplished, and what you like about yourself. Think about how much you value the people in your life.

Although your friends and family would certainly appreciate it, you don’t need to communicate your appreciation to them directly in order to practice gratitude. Jot it down in your journal or another place you feel safe expressing yourself.

2. Really get to know your team.

Authentic relationships are non-negotiable parts of a grateful culture. Learn to appreciate your employees as people in and of themselves, not just on the basis of what they do for you.

Gratitude is what separates workplace relationships that rise to the level of friendship from mere acquaintanceships. Friendships are not held together by transactional compliments, which can come across as inauthentic. Bumps in the road are treated as just that — temporary bumps — rather than reasons to believe the relationship is fraying.

Getting to know people beyond their work selves doesn’t have to be difficult. Get lunch together, and resist the urge to talk about work. If someone seems stressed, offer to take a walk to talk about it.

3. Make gratitude a mainstay at meetings.

In meetings, it’s easy to rush through talk of past accomplishments. But in the context of gratitude, it’s just as important to appreciate the past as it is to plan for the future.

Starting meetings by looking back at wins is a great way to build camaraderie. More important than the win itself, though, is the people who contributed to it. Recognize everyone who was involved, even if it was simply a matter of sending an email.

How can you infuse the future-looking part of meetings with gratefulness? It’s a matter of framing: Emphasize the advantages you enjoy, and frame negative realities as opportunities to grow. Looking ahead with gratitude is a great way to motivate employees to do quality work.

4. Give and take feedback with grace.

Giving and receiving feedback can be uncomfortable for everyone, but it becomes a lot easier — and much more likely to be implemented — when it’s communicated with gratitude.

Even if an account manager screws up a key customer relationship, be constructive. What did the experience teach them? What important projects can they help with, given their newfound capacity? Show gratitude by expressing that you value their growth and contributions.

Be grateful, too, when your team gives you feedback that falls short of glowing. Tempting though it may be to take it personally, see tough feedback as an opportunity to improve. Thank the giver, and he or she will be that much more likely to treat feedback you share the same way. Anything less, and you’ll have trouble building trust.

Gratitude doesn’t mean seeing only the good, nor does it mean ignoring challenges that your company faces. What gratitude means is choosing what you want to dwell on.

Do you want to focus on the wins, using them to soften the losses? Or do you want to focus on the bad, letting it overshadow every good thing that comes to your company? It’s up to you which you want for your company culture.

