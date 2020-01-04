A Look Ahead To A More Lucrative Spanish Super Cup

Barcelona will be hoping to retain the Spanish Super Cup in January. (AP Photo/Mosa’ab Elshamy)

The first silverware of the Spanish season is available to any one of the four teams contesting the revamped Spanish Super Cup; Barcelona (the holders), Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Valencia.

Prior to this season, the competition was always a two-legged affair before the start of the La Liga season, and contested by the league and Copa del Rey winners.

The only time it had been changed was the last edition, when the game was played in Tangier, Morocco, and was a one-off game.

Perhaps that gave the Spanish Football Federation’s president, Luis Rubiales, an idea and sensing the opportunity for another significant revenue stream, he looked at other ways to enhance the format.

After lengthy discussions, a ‘final four’ type tournament was settled upon, and it would no longer be a pre-season game either; the two semi-finals and final would take place in January.

Moreover, all of the fixtures would be played in Saudi Arabia, who are to pay the RFEF the sum of €27.25m (US$30.8m) per year for the privilege.

Suffice to say that a number of initial complaints were raised, not least from the clubs themselves.

For instance, Barcelona have a vital Catalan derby away at Espanyol directly before the tournament, and then a tough game at Mestalla against Valencia not long after they return.

Atleti and Real play out a Madrid derby a few weeks after, not to mention the return of the Champions League and some tough ties for both Madrid clubs.

Therefore, injuries at this point of the season could be the difference between winning and losing, or dropping points, in some vital matches.

Furthermore, there’s been uproar that the Federation would even consider taking the tournament to a country that has a poor human rights record at best.

Supporters too haven’t really been catered for.

Flights to Saudi Arabia aren’t cheap at the best of times, and coming directly after Christmas means that the majority of the club’s fans won’t be able to cheer their team on from the stadium.

That, in turn, doesn’t make for the best atmosphere, so all in all, at this point, there isn’t an awful lot of positives to be happy about.

Of course, it is a chance for silverware, so that alone should see all four teams sharpen their competitive instincts as none will want to go home empty handed.

Commercially, it’s sure to be a success for the Federation, but it will be interesting to see how seriously the players take it.

Will no quarter be asked or given in either of the semi finals (Barcelona v Atleti, Real v Valencia)?

Or will they still take on board that ‘pre-season’ friendly vibe? Will we even see all four teams blood some of their youngsters to give their more established stars a rest?

Whether or not this experiment is a success, there’s sure to be more to be said on the subject.

We can only really judge its relative merits – if there are any – once the teams have landed back on terra firma in Spain.

