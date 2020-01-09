A Look Back At The 2014 NFC Championship Game — And The Green Bay Packers’ Historic Collapse

Brandon Bostick (86) and the Green Bay Packers let the 2014 NFC Championship slip out of their … [+] grasp.

Getty Images

On Jan. 18, 2015, the Green Bay Packers led the Seattle Seahawks throughout the NFC Championship Game. According to ProFootballReference.com, the Packers’ odds of winning were 94.4% at halftime and 99.9% with just more than 3 minutes left.

Yet somehow, someway, the Seahawks rallied for an improbable 28-22 win in overtime. To this day, that remains one of the most painful losses in Packer history.

Second-seeded Green Bay will host fifth-seeded Seattle in an NFC Divisional playoff game Sunday at 5:40 p.m. CST. It marks the first time these two elite franchises have met in the postseason since the 2014 NFC Championship Game.

Before going forward, let’s look back on one of the most gut-wrenching losses in Packer history, and one of the most improbable wins Seattle has ever experienced.

Halftime: Packers 16, Seahawks 0

Green Bay’s odds of winning: 94.4%

The Packers did many things right in the first half, highlighted by four forced turnovers. Green Bay intercepted Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson four times and held him to a 0.00 passer rating.

The Packers settled for 18- and 19-yard field goals, though, despite driving deep into Seattle territory. Still, Green Bay’s chances of victory were large.

“It was a great first half for us,” said Packers kicker Mason Crosby, who made three first half field goals. “I think we all felt pretty good about where we were.”

Fourth quarter, 5:04 left: Packers 19, Seahawks 7

Green Bay’s odds of winning: 99.3%

Wilson threw his fourth interception of the game, this one to safety Morgan Burnett. Burnett had a world of space in front of him, but instead fell to the ground at the Green Bay 43 to make sure he didn’t turn the ball over during the return.

Burnett might have been able to advance the ball into at least field goal range had he kept running. Still, Seattle’s chances to win at that time were just 0.7%.

“I don’t take nothing back that I did,” Burnett said. “It’s easy to sit here after it happens to sit here and say you should’ve done this or should’ve done that. If the outcome was different, we wouldn’t even be talking about it.”

Green Bay ran three plays and punted. And on Seattle’s ensuing drive, its chances to win dipped to 0.1% after Wilson threw incomplete with 3:07 left.

But four plays later, Wilson had his team in the endzone, Green Bay’s lead was down to 19-14 with 2:09 left, and the numbers were moving.

Fourth quarter, 2:09 left: Packers 19, Seahawks 14

Green Bay’s odds of winning: 75.2%

After the Seahawks scored, they lined up for an on-side kick. The Packers’ formula for success was pretty simple: recover the ball and victory was a virtual certainty. Fail and anything remained possible.

Of course, Packers third-string tight end Brandon Bostick fumbled the ball and Seattle recovered at midfield.

“It’s been tough,” Bostick said the next day. “I just keep replaying that play in my mind over and over, just trying not to think about it, just trying to get over it. I did my best, but I’ll be all right.”

The Packers were anything but all right.

Seattle needed just four plays to drive for the go-ahead score with 1:25 left. The Seahawks then converted a two-point conversion when safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix misplayed the ball.

Just like that, the Seahawks’ odds of victory skyrocketed to 91.2%. Amazingly, that marked a 91.1% jump in just 1:42.

Green Bay tied the game on a clutch, 48-yard field goal from Crosby with 14 seconds left to force overtime.

Seattle won the coin toss in overtime, though, and wideout Jermaine Kearse beat Packers cornerback Tramon Williams for a 35-yard game-winning touchdown reception.

“We kicked their ass up and down the field all day,” Packers guard Josh Sitton said. “And there’s no reason we shouldn’t have won the game.

“Literally one of 10 plays you can pick that if we get it, we win the game. It’s frustrating when you should have won the game and you’re the better team and I thought we were the better team all day except for three minutes.”

Most of Sitton’s teammates felt the same way.

“I definitely feel (the best team didn’t win),” Packers defensive back Jarrett Bush said. “I feel strongly about it. But at the end, we didn’t get it done. There is close but no cigar. Just got to take that and reflect on it and move on. It still stings, definitely. You just got to take it and take it to your chest and just move on.”

Back in the 2003 divisional playoffs, the Philadelphia Eagles converted a fourth-and-26 play in the final minute of regulation, and went on to defeat the Packers, 20-17, in overtime. Two professors from the University of Wisconsin Green Bay later calculated that the Eagles’ chances of converting that play were 1-in-87, or 1.15%.

Amazingly, the Seahawks had poorer odds during several points of the 2014 NFC title game — yet somehow prevailed.

“I think I’m still in shock,” Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb said. “I just can’t wrap my mind around it. It’s going to take some time. This is a rough one to get over.”

Source