A Major Title Changed Hands At WWE Live Event At MSG

Share to facebook

Share to twitter

Share to linkedin

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 05: WWE Superstars Andrade and Charlotte Flair attend the WWE Superstars … [+] For Hope Reception on April 05, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for WWE)

Getty Images for WWE

Perhaps WWE Live events are worth attending after all.

On Thursday night in New York at Madison Square Garden, Andrade defeated Rey Mysterio to become the new United States Champion.

Here is a look at the finish:

The last time a major WWE title changed hands at a house show was July 7, 2017 when AJ Styles took the U.S. Championship away from Kevin Owens. It appears the U.S. and Intercontinental titles are the most likely belts to move at house shows.

I doubt strongly WWE would do this with the Universal or Heavyweight Championship. Title changes at house shows are seemingly mixed in infrequently to add more value to events that aren’t televised.

Oftentimes I won’t attend a house show because nothing usually happens that will further the main storylines. Title changes obviously go against that assumption.

Andrade was due for a major push, and it’s not surprising to see Mysterio put him over.

For a moment, it seemed Andrade and Zelina Vega were headed for a split, but that may be on hold. He has the talent to become a main-event star, and this could be the first step in that direction.

As for Mysterio, he has likely run his course in meaningful angles for the moment. The all-time great has been in the mix with Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins this year, and this title change could lead to an absence from WWE programming for a while.

If so, the recent run was a strong one for Mysterio who turned 45 earlier this month. His 2019 was highlighted by an entertaining match with Lesnar at Survivor Series, a surprising win over Styles to capture the U.S. title and an underrated match with Rollins on Raw this month.