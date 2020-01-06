A Must-Hear ‘The Witcher’ Voice Comparison: Netflix’s Show Geralt Vs. CDPR’s Game Geralt

The Witcher

Netflix/CDPR

Unless you’re a critic from a major outlet, you probably have mostly good things to say about The Witcher, and the show has already drawn praise from the author of the original books, Andrzej Sapkowski, who had specific accolades for Henry Cavill, saying that he was now the “forever” face of Geralt of Rivia, similar to Viggo Mortensen’s Aragorn in Lord of the Rings.

And yet Cavill owes much of his portrayal of Geralt to another actor, Doug Cockle, who had done the English voice of Geralt in all three of CD Projekt Red’s video games, including the much-beloved The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, currently experiencing an explosion of popularity in the wake of the Netflix show.

While it’s true that The Witcher is based on the original books, and is not (yet) adapting plotlines from the games, anyone who has played the games and seen the show knows that Henry Cavill is drawing on Cockle’s voicework as Geralt in many ways. Cavill, a huge gamer, has been a fan of CDPR’s games for years now, so the influence is obvious.

I highly suggest you watch this voice comparison between Cavill’s Geralt and Cockle’s Geralt, which even includes some of the same book lines. It’s frankly amazing just how well Cavill channels Cockle’s much-lauded performance.

Now, Cockle himself is chiming in, and had this to say about seeing a different version of Geralt and the Witcher story onscreen:

“Ok…finally saw all 8 episodes of @witchernetflix! I LOVE IT. The time jumps are challenging, but it all comes together in the end. The main characters are wonderfully played by a talented cast and the world is lovingly realised. Bring on series 2!”

No specific words for Cavill’s Geralt, but he’s obviously included in the “talented cast” sentiment.

It’s not clear whether Cockle will ever return to the role of Geralt, as CDPR has said rather emphatically that Geralt’s story is over, concluded with the events of the Blood and Wine DLC, which I won’t spoil here, but I’ll just say that it’s not impossible for him to return to action if they change their minds. Still, it seemed somewhat clear that the series would likely be moving on to have Ciri as its star, who was voiced by Jo Wyatt. I tried to look up to see if the actress had anything to say about the show as well, but she seems to have an almost non-existent social media presence, unlike Cockle.

Anyway, no surprise to hear more praise for The Witcher from those close to the series. Season 2 feels eons away in 2021.

Follow me on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Pre-order my new sci-fi novel Herokiller, and read my first series, The Earthborn Trilogy, which is also on audiobook.

Source