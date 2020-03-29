A Nation Watching ‘Tiger King’ Alone, Together

Tiger King is about bad decisions and escalation. It’s about trying to solve your problems through mischief over and over again, and then being completely baffled when your problems multiply instead of dissolve. It’s about seeing a 600-pound cat, shrugging, and stepping into the cage.

Recently, we’ve all been waking up, reading the news, and saying, “What the fuck is happening?” as our lives are drastically changed, almost on a daily basis, by the Coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic. And now millions of us are shouting “What the fuck is happening?” at the screen during every episode of Netflix’s new docuseries each night, as the story of Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin unfolds. And we love it.

It makes sense. Tiger King is the exact right thing for us in this moment.

‘Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness’

Right now, to fight the virus, the correct action for the majority of us is inaction. The most heroic and moral thing you can do to save lives and the economy is to stay home and touch as few things as possible. It’s the opposite of every action movie and comic book we’ve ever consumed.

At the same time, while we’re being told that the country is in grave danger, when we look outside, we see nothing but a quiet streets and sunny spring days. Also the opposite of every action movie. There are literal birds singing. Many of us have been isolating for over two weeks now, and whether we’ve been laid off or whether we’re working at home, whether we’re all alone and lonely or frazzled and caring for kids, the days blur together. We’re perhaps the strangest combination of panicked and bored that’s ever existed.

We also feel a huge loss of control.

And hugely lonely and isolated.

And unsure of the future, including tomorrow.

That’s where Joe Exotic and Tiger King come in. The seven episodes, which feel like a raging wildfire, are a embodiment of whatever the opposite of flattening the curve is. It’s impossible to summarize without an ugly run-on sentence laden with spoilers, but the story of an embattled roadside zoo owner’s rivalry with an embattled cat rescue owner that feels like an illustration of how much damage can be done when you ignore level-headed advice like, “Don’t stick your arm in a lion cage,” “Don’t commit arson to destroy evidence and try to frame an enemy,” and, “I think you’re wearing enough sequined cat prints as it is.”

It makes us remember, vividly, that the boring right thing is better than the exciting wrong thing. That overreaction that results in absolutely nothing happening is better than losing restraint, making mistakes that feel good, and ending up with an outcome that can best be described as consequences.

And in Tiger King, the mistakes are so easy to see and the hazards are right there in front of everyone, devouring expired Walmart drumsticks and purring like motorcycles. The right thing to do is so obvious, and it is to STAY INSIDE instead of breeding tigers until they multiply—yep—like a virus.

When we shout at the television screen playing Tiger King, we are taking back control, even if it’s just a little of it. We’re also, if even for a few minutes, more certain of our future: we are not breeding tiger kittens and therefore will not have an increasing number of exotic cats in our home. We are not attempting murder, which greatly reduces our chances of getting accused of murder. Even if we have a mullet, our mullet is probably not as bad as Joe Exotic’s mullet.

Yes, it’s so fun to watch the drama and intrigue. But it’s even more fun to feel free of it, to feel like even in our bad situation, we’re somehow in a better situation than all of those guys. More than that, to feel like we’re consciously choosing not to have drama. We’re staying inside. We are all of us heroes, by watching Netflix.

And that’s the other real magic of Tiger King. As we sit alone in the dark watching this unbelievable car wreck, except with tigers—this tiger wreck—we get to share it with each other, everywhere. I heard about it first through texts with, then I started seeing the memes, then I learned more in a Zoom happy hour before I finally turned it on. We’re all having the same collective experience of this story, isolated, but as a community. It’s gone viral—but that old-timey good kind of viral.

Not too long ago, I wrote about a theory I have that television will get more boring and conflict-free as the news gets more absurd and scary. And I still think that’s true: the popularity of the extremely agreeable and bucolic video game Animal Crossing during the pandemic shows that what a lot of people need right now is community and basically plotless pleasantries, if only to give our fight or flight responses a rest.

But the popularity of Tiger King, and the pleasure that I took from it this weekend, shows that the old idea of escape through art might swing to both extremes: over-the-top conflict and poor decision making, exaggerated peril, and a swarm of tigers might just help us through the boredom of being good through so much bad. It gives us perspective. It lets us see the enemy. And it makes us all feel united, even in our loneliness.

