A New Coral Nintendo Switch Lite Is On The Way

A new coral colored Nintendo Switch Lite releases later this year.

Credit: Nintendo

A fourth color is joining the Nintendo Switch Lite line-up. The new “playful” coral-colored Nintendo Switch Lite joins yellow, turquoise and grey.

The new system will cost the same as the others: $199.99 and releases on April 3rd.

This will be the second new Nintendo Switch of 2020. The month before the very stylish Animal Crossing themed Switch releases. You can check that one out here.

In a sense, the coral Switch Lite and the Animal Crossing Switch both share an ocean theme which is kind of cool. I still think yellow is my favorite of the current line-up, however (which is good since it’s the one I own).

You can read my review of the Switch Lite here. It’s a great little system. As of this writing, I don’t see the coral Switch Lite up on Amazon for pre-order but I imagine it will be there soon.