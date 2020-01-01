‘A Quiet Place 2’ Trailer Sends Emily Blunt Into The Unknown

L-r, Regan (Millicent Simmonds), Marcus (Noah Jupe) and Evelyn (Emily Blunt) brave the unknown in “A … [+] Quiet Place Part II.”

I will be curious to see to what extent this solid-looking sequel resembles Netflix’s The Silence, which itself shared a similar premise with the first A Quiet Place.

Paramount has kicked off 2020 with a promised trailer for what could be their biggest grosser of the year. Yes, I’m hopeful that Top Gun Maverick can justify itself, and that Sonic the Hedgehog can justify the online handwringing, but most of Paramount’s 2020 slate, and this is a compliment, is a mix of literary adaptations and kid-targeted flicks that would be thrilled with $250 million worldwide. To be fair, A Quiet Place earned a whopping $188 million domestic and $336 million worldwide on a $17 million budget two years ago. It would be pretty happy with $250 million worldwide as well.

The trailer is pretty terrific, offering a much larger scope, more (human) characters, and, for better or worse, much more shots of the monsters. Whether this plays out like a feature-length version of War of the Worlds’ “stuck in the basement with Tim Robbins” sequence is yet to be determined, but this is certainly not a sequel that seems to be resting on its laurels. Of course, we’ll also see to what extent it shares thematics with Netflix’s The Silence, a Stanley Tucci/Kiernan Shipka flick with a very similar premise that A) details the opening days of the catastrophe and B) eventually becomes a “humans are the real enemy” thriller.

A Quiet Place, set in a world overrun by monsters/aliens that can hear the slightest sound, was a genuine surprise super-smash in April of 2018, giving Paramount a badly-needed hit after a miserable 2016/2017 slate. It’s very much the kind of movie that didn’t require a sequel, and yet it was so damn successful (it outgrossed every Conjuring movie save for The Nun and every Blumhouse flick in global grosses) that it would have been almost malpractice not to try to make one. Original screenwriters Bryan Woods and Scott Beck are absent this time out, with John Krasinski now handling both directorial duties and sole screenwriting responsibilities.

Of course, pardon the spoiler, but he won’t have quite as much onscreen time in this sequel thanks to the events of the first film. Even if the film ends up earning less than its predecessor (A Quiet Place was, domestically, the biggest-grossing live-action original since Interstellar in late 2014), I’d be hard pressed to presume that it won’t be a solid hit. The first film earned rave reviews and strong word-of-mouth, legging it from a $49 million debut to the aforementioned $188 million domestic finish. The film will open March 20, right in between two big Disney family flicks (Onward and Mulan), and Godzilla Vs. Kong moving from March 13 to November 20 is a big boost for the horror sequel.

