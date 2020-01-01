‘A Quiet Place Part II’ And The Delicate Art Of Drawing Out A Monstrous Mystery

Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

Paramount Pictures helped ring in the new decade this morning by dropping the first unsettling trailer for A Quiet Place Part II.

Written and directed by John Krasinski (The Office, Jack Ryan), the highly-anticipated horror sequel picks up moments after the first film, in which Evelyn Abbott (Emily Blunt, the filmmaker’s actual wife) and her two children (played by Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe) discover that the sound-sensitive monsters do, indeed, have a weakness.

Once the follow-up was confirmed, however, the question on my mind—and perhaps the mind of every Quiet Place fan—was this: could Krasinski capture the same terror and dread of the original? After all, we now know what the monsters look like and how they operate, so could a second movie really live up to the mystery and hype of its predecessor?

The answer lies in the Part II trailer, which promises a healthy dose of world-building and unique shot compositions that continue to obscure the deadly creatures (still of unknown origin, although it’s been hinted that they’re aliens) from the naked eye.

Let’s start with the world-building, though.

Leaving the comfort of their farm home, the Abbotts will begin to meet other survivors in this new and noiseless world. Cillian Murphy (Batman Begins, Peaky Blinders) plays one of these remaining humans, but judging by the trailer, he lost a child to the monsters and since that time, has lost all hope in restoring civilization. Murphy’s character also has very little faith in what remains of the human race, hinting that the film will explore the concept of how people can just be just as nasty as fictional beasties.

Nevertheless, the sight of Evelyn’s newborn baby seems to stir something in this grizzled newcomer, who will hopefully be persuaded to start fighting back for the sake of a better future. The newest Abbott is very much a metaphor for hope and if two parents are brave enough to bring a wailing child into a world that deems raucous noises as taboo, then maybe humanity does have a chance to take back some control.

By widening the scope of this universe, Krasinski is offering not just more creature feature action, but a refreshingly different perspective on what the planet has become in the wake of so much death, fear, and loss. The stakes are much bigger this time around because the mythos is blooming open like a flower in springtime. This was a very precise decision by the director, who didn’t want to make another entry if it would just repeat the same beats of the initial project.

“It’s the idea that the rest of the world is going through this exact same experience,” Krasinski said on The Ringer’s Big Picture podcast in 2018. “Are there other people that have to survive like this? It’s that idea of living through the set of circumstances, not again in the same way obviously, but exploring it more. You only got to do it intimately for a small amount of time, so what happens next? … It’s not ‘A Quieter Place,’ it’s sort of an exploration of getting to live in the circumstances, and that’s really fun.”

In other words, we get to see how the other half lives under the looming threat of these killer creatures. Not everyone has proficiently navigated this frightening reality like the Abbotts have. Seeing how strangers have coped is as much of a mystery as where the hell these things came from in the first place.

Speaking of which, the trailer kicks things off by taking us back to the very first day the long-limbed monstrosities attacked the human race. While we already know what they look like, the camera still keeps them blurry enough to convey that the characters have no idea what’s going on or why. Remember: at this point, no one has a clue that the creatures are attracted to sound.

The chaos and confusion of the initial invasion is all expertly laid out in less than a minute, and it’s enough to infect the viewer with a renewed sense of horror.

We thought we had a grip on this world and now it’s thrown back into disarray at the drop of a hat. That lingering shot of a monster reaching through the shattered windshield of a bus is seriously chilling and recalls the T. rex chase from the first Jurassic Park.

It basically says, “No matter how far or fast you try to run away, these unknowable entities will catch up to you and try their hardest to do you harm.” If I was at all hesitant about Part II being as effectively spine-tingling as its antecedent, the first minute of the trailer dispelled all remaining doubt.

Djimon Hounsou (Captain Marvel, Charlie’s Angels) is another fresh addition to the cast, although we don’t know much about his role either. He definitely has some sort of connection to Murphy’s character, but we don’t know what it is yet.

A Quiet Place Part II silently makes its way into theaters on March 20.

