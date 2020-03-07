A Recent College Graduate Takes On Bullying As His Side Hustle

Randy Ginsburg, Author of Adversity to Advantage: How to Overcome Bullying & Find Entrepreneurial … [+] Success

Side hustles are not just for those taking on a second career. Sometimes, they are a way for a college student to make an impact. Case in point: Randy Ginsburg, parlayed his experience being bullied in adolescence into becoming a bullying expert/author, with his book Adversity to Advantage: How to Overcome Bullying & Find Entrepreneurial Success.

As someone who has expertise on the subject (my article for The New York Times How to Bullyproof Your Child was a top article on the site, and resulted in my appearing on Good Morning America) I was happy Randy reached out to me.

Randy told me, “being bullied in adolescence has provided me with a big chip on my shoulder, an incredible work ethic, and the desire to be in control of my life.”

I asked Randy a few questions for this column.

EE: Why did you create a side hustle as a bullying expert/author, while you were a college student?

RG: I have always had a passion for entrepreneurship and business and a desire to prove myself to all the people who mistreated me or doubted me in the past. To become the best entrepreneur (and human) I could be, I have studied the habits and productivity hacks of successful individuals. After spending three days at Next Gen Summit, a three-day entrepreneurship event in NYC, and meeting tons of amazing people who all had the same ambition, I searched for literature on the connection between bullying and entrepreneurship. The selection was slim. I desperately wanted to read a book like this, so, I wrote it.

In researching his book, Randy came across the work of Dr. Ellen deLara, a psychologist/researcher and professor at the Falk School of Social Work at Syracuse University, his alma mater. Dr. deLara conducted a study of 900 adults ages 18-65, with various occupations. She found that nearly 50% of those surveyed believed bullying had a positive effect on them as adults, including increasing empathy, emotional intelligence, and help with attaining goals. This information set the foundation for his book.

EE: Is this your first side hustle?

RG: No. As a kid I was always scrappy and hustling for a quick way to make a buck, whether it was door-to-door snow shoveling, lemonade stands, or selling rubber bracelets to kids at school and camp.

My first legitimate side hustle started in my freshman year of high school. I always loved sneakers and clothing, but my parents were didn’t want to spend the crazy prices for the new Jordan’s or Nikes. Instead, I wore shoes from Payless or Kohls while craving the cooler sneakers and was bullied for it.

After school I would “window-shop” on groups on Facebook dedicated to buying and selling sneakers and high-end clothing, and after a few months, convinced my parents to loan me $150 to buy my first pair of Nike SBs. Two months later I sold them for $220 and bought two more pairs. When I built up a balance of $1000, I bought multiple pairs, many of which were used. I would clean the sneakers up (iron out the creases, repaint the midsoles, etc.) and re-sell them for a sizeable profit. Over the next three years this venture snowballed into a very lucrative side hustle.

After that, I took summer courses at FIT and manufactured cut and sew clothing, which I sold locally and through Facebook groups. My passion for making clothing lead me directly to my first job out of college doing Product Development for Macy’s, where I work.

EE: Where should a young person go to get support for their side hustles?

RG: Many resources at the university level assist student entrepreneurs. Pitch competitions and events are specifically seeking student entrepreneurs to invest in. Also, everyone loves helping students. If you fire off 100 cold emails to a bunch of role models or people who you think might serve as good mentors, chances are you will receive a few responses of people excited to help. I found my publisher when I met Eric Koester, an entrepreneurship professor at Georgetown. In his award-winning course, instead of creating a mock business plan as many other universities instruct, students write the first draft manuscript of a book. Eric partnered up with New Degree Press, a small publisher to publish the books from Georgetown students and students from other universities.

EE: How did you decide on the people you profiled as surviving bullying in the book?

RG: I sent out a ton of cold emails and found a handful of people who were very willing and excited to speak with me. From there I would always ask if there was anyone else in their network who might be interested in speaking with me. Elon Musk and Tom Ford are household names, so even though I could not interview them, I felt it was important to highlight their stories.

EE: What do you most want people to take away from your book?

RG: Most of the lessons in this book can apply to all any kind of adversity. If you are being bullied, consider the source of your harassment. Not taking criticism to heart is easier said than done, but thinking, “that person doesn’t know me” or “he or she is acting out of their own insecurities,” makes it easier to ignore their words or actions.

One of the coolest parts about this whole journey has been seeing the feedback from other successful entrepreneurs who have reached out to me and shared their own stories.

EE: What is next?

RG: In February I partnered with an executive coach to work with clients who are experiencing workplace bullying or struggling with overcoming childhood bullying. I also have a podcast coming out.

