A Resurgent Teherán Could Elevate The Angels

Julio Teherán looks to redeem himself and bolster a struggling Angels staff in the process.

Although there’s little doubt that third baseman Anthony Rendon was the biggest signing of the winter for the Los Angeles Angels, the addition of Julio Teherán could prove to be rather impactful this season.

“I think he is aware that there is another level for him,” new Angels manager Joe Maddon told the Los Angeles Times, adding that Teherán, 29, was a veteran who was still eager to improve and absorb new information.

Rendon, who starred with the World Series champion Washington Nationals in 2019, carried a $245 million price tag for a seven-year pact. The Angels had pursued Orange County product Gerritt Cole, but he ultimately signed with the Yankees for $324 million over nine years, a record contract for a pitcher.

The former Atlanta Braves ace Teherán signed for a single season at $9 million. But given the Angels’ pitching woes, he could pay considerable dividends if he is able to return to form by regaining some control, velocity and effectiveness with his slider.

While their hitting was middle-of-the-pack in most categories even with the presence of American League Most Valuable Player Mike Trout in the lineup, their pitching was the primary reason for their fourth straight losing season. That dropped them to last place cumulatively for A.L. West teams over the past four campaigns.

Shohei Ohtani, a tantalizing but intermittently healthy dual threat with his pitching arm and bat, will not be ready to pitch at the start of the season, magnifying the importance of Teherán’s addition.

The Angels gave up the sixth-most earned runs and the eighth-most walks in the Majors last season, and their two shutouts were six below the American League average. Durability was an issue as no starter topped 100 innings, though Trevor Cahill narrowly crossed the 100-inning threshold with a combination of starts and relief appearances. Quality starts were in short supply, to say the least, as their abysmal total of 22 as a staff was historically low. There were six individual pitchers with more quality starts than all the Angels had combined last year.

The Angels hope Teherán can solidify an under-performing rotation.

Teherán had a wobbly start and a flat-out ineffective finish, but managed to pitch well between May and September, showing some of the stuff of an ace that had tied Warren Spahn’s franchise record for consecutive Opening-Day starts. He rose from a regional star in Cartagena, Colombia to one of baseball’s elite prospects before averaging 11 wins over the course of seven full seasons in Atlanta.

He’s lost a bit of velocity and opposing hitters hopped all over his slider last season. His walk rate during his peak seasons, between 2013 and 2016, was under 2.3 three times. Over the past two seasons, his BB/9 figures have been more than double what they were in 2016, when he struck out four times as many batters as he walked.

Still, in 2018 he led the Majors in batting average on balls in play by a wide margin (.217 with the next best figure being .241) and finished 10th in B.A.B.I.P. last season, making him the M.L.B. leader over the past two seasons. Across that same span, he has struck out batters at a rate of over eight Ks per nine innings.

He has also been very durable, generally avoiding injury (though hamstring tightness has bothered him during Spring Training) and maintaining a 162-game average of over 200 innings pitched. He was top five in starts and top 10 in innings in the Majors during his seven seasons with the Braves.

Teherán has six pitches in his arsenal: a two-seam fastball, a four-seamer, a changeup, a curve, a slider and an infrequently deployed screwball. He has said that improving the motion of his breaking ball has been a focus, which will be important as his fastball is not as overpowering as it was earlier in his career.

“If I had a good season despite a few things I needed to address” Teherán told the Times, “then I think fixing those things should help.”

