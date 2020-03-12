A Strange, Perilous, Surreal Night At The Big Ten Tournament

BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA – MARCH 04: Head coach Archie Miller of the Indiana Hoosiers directs his team … [+] in the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the first half at Assembly Hall on March 04, 2020 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Caleb Hartley won’t soon forget the first Big Ten men’s basketball tournament game of his Indiana fandom.

A 31-year-old occupational health and safety specialist from Indianapolis, site of this year’s event, Hartley and two buddies upgraded their upper-deck seats to a first-row vantage point at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

“Quite a turn of events for us here,” Hartley said Wednesday night after Indiana’s 89-64 first-round win over Nebraska.

They were able to upgrade because of the coronavirus outbreak sweeping the globe. At halftime of the night’s first game, between Minnesota and Northwestern, Hartley was among those that heard the latest stunning announcement, this from the Big Ten itself.

Starting Thursday, the final four days of this event would be played in a surreal environment. Attendance would be limited to players, coaches, event staff, essential team and conference staff, TV network partners, credentialed media and “immediate family members” of the participating teams.

All other Big Ten Conference winter and spring sports also will be restricted to the same closely held audience, the league announced in a statement released 30 minutes into the opening game of its annual 13-game hoops extravaganza.

“It’s uncharted territory and it’s serious,” Hoosiers coach Archie Miller said. “I think we’re all sitting here teetering right now, worrying not only about the Big Ten Tournament the next 48 hours but what happens after Sunday? That’s probably a little bit nerve-wracking for a lot of people right now.”

Wednesday afternoon, NCAA president Mark Emmert announced the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments would be played in near-empty arenas. A few hours later, the NBA suspended its season indefinitely after a Utah Jazz player was diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus.

Suddenly, March Madness had taken on a whole new meaning. If a 3 falls in an empty gym and no one is there to cheer it …

“It’s going to be weird to watch a game where some guy hits a dagger 3 with 30 seconds to go in the national championship game,” Hartley said, “and you just see the bench go crazy and there’s no fans and it’s completely silent.”

NCAA games likely will take on the flavor of those closed scrimmages college teams have been scheduling as fall exhibitions, although these will come with far more lasting impact. Championships remain to be decided — maybe — but it seems almost foolhardy to focus on record books and such amid an international public health crisis.

“If there’s a healthy issue that’s going to impact the people in our vicinity, globally, whatever it is, we’ve got to take care of that,” Northwestern coach Chris Collins said. “And I think everybody is in full agreement on that.”

Without the fans, without the traditional competitive environments, should these games even be played? Aren’t big-time spectator sports, at root, simply diversions for the viewing audience that funds the whole undertaking?

“Not necessarily,” Hartley said. “These players work really hard in the offseason. It’s a full 365- day season. They absolutely deserve to play the games.”

And yet …

“I don’t think you put an asterisk next to the champion, but there’s definitely going to have to be a note,” Hartley said. “Because the fans affect the game, no doubt. I think this is the last hurrah in sports.”

