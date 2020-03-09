A ‘Super Worm Moon’ Rises Amid Summer Stars: What You Can See In The Night Sky This Week

Supermoon rises over Edirne, Turkey on February 9, 2020. Supermoon is a full moon that almost … [+] coincides with the closest distance that the Moon reaches to Earth in its elliptic orbit, resulting in a larger-than-usual visible size of the lunar disk as seen from Earth. (Photo by Gokhan Balci/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

What To Watch For In The Night Sky This Week: March 9-15, 2020

This week is dominated by the rise of another “supermoon,” which aside from wowing moon-gazers Monday will saturate the night sky for the first few days of the week. So it’s not a particularly good week for stargazing, though if you’re just starting out on your stargazing journey, the presence of moonlight blotting-out dim stars can actually be helpful in identifying the really bright ones.

Monday, March 9: ‘Super Worm Moon’

The second of four “supermoons” in 2020 will be officially 100% illuminated by the sun at 17:48 Universal Time, but be sure to catch it in the evening at moonrise. That applies to all full moons, but doubly so to a “supermoon,” which may appear slightly bigger when viewed in the context of the horizon. Look east at whatever time this moon calculator tells you for your location … and be patient. It’s the second “Super Worm Moon” in a row—there was such a thing in 2019, too.

Friday, March 13: dark skies return

Although “full moon week” is not typically associated with dark skies and stargazing, five days after the ‘Super Worm Moon,” moonrise doesn’t actually take place until almost midnight. So some early evening stargazing is perfectly possible if there are clear skies.

Star-hop of the week: ‘arc to Arcturus, spike to Spica’

This easy star-hop is a sure sign that spring is imminent; as Sirius sinks, so Spica rises. In the latter half of this week have a look for the Big Dipper/The Plough/The Saucepan (there are so many names for it!) high in the northeastern sky after dark and try following the “arc” of the handle’s stars—Megrez, Alioth, Mizar and ending in Alkaid—in a curve to bright star Arcturus below. Now go in a straight diagonal line to bright star Spica slightly lower, and in the southeastern sky. It’s the next really bright star you get to.

Orangey-looking Arcturus is a red giant star in the constellation of Boötes a mere 36 light years distant, and the closest giant star to us. It’s also the brightest star viewable only from the northern hemisphere. Blue-white binary star Spica in Virgo is 250 light years away. They’re two of summer’s dominant stars.

Wishing you clear skies and wide eyes.

