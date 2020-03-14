A Symbol Of Hope—Japan Adamant Olympics Will Go Ahead As Flame Is Lit In Ancient Olympia

With sporting events canceled around the world and travel restrictions and flight suspensions becoming somewhat of a normality, an impending question mark hangs over the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

On Thursday morning the Olympic flame was lit in Ancient Olympia, Greece. The torch will now continue on a 133-day journey to Tokyo in a symbol of peace and hope.

US actor Gerard Butler poses with the Olympic flame during the Olympic flame relay in Sparta on … [+] March 13, 2020 ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Photo by Valerie Gache / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE GACHE/AFP via Getty Images)

With travel restrictions in place around the world due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the Olympic Games have come under doubt, with just over four months until the largest sporting event in the world begins.

The Summer Olympics have only ever been canceled three times since their inception. In 1916 due to the onset of World War I and then in 1940 and 1944 during World War II.

ATHENS, GREECE – MARCH 12: Greek actress Xanthi Georgiou, playing the role of High Priestess passes … [+] the flame to the first torchbearer, Greek shooting athlete Anna Korakaki, during the opening of the Olympic flame torch relay for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics on March 12, 2020 in ancient Olympia. (Photo by Milos Bicanski/Getty Images)

The Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee acting President Toshiaki Endo said that he “hopes the torch relay that begins today will engender many dreams and aspirations, and bring hope for tomorrow.”

Seiko Hashimoto, Japan’s Olympic Minister said: “The IOC and the organizing committee are not considering cancellation or postponement, absolutely not at all.”

Donald Trump has previously suggested that the games may be suspended for up to a year after the outbreak of Coronavirus has left countries around the world in isolation and borders closed.

US actor Gerard Butler holds the Olympic flame during the Olympic flame relay in Sparta on March 13, … [+] 2020 ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Photo by Valerie Gache / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE GACHE/AFP via Getty Images)

Other sporting events around the world have been canceled or postponed from the opening Formula 1 Grand Prix in Melbourne to the English Premier League and NBA season.

During a press conference, an IOC spokesman Mark Adams reiterated that “the conclusion from us is that the games are going ahead. The games will go ahead, we’re confident they will go ahead, and we’re confident they will start on the 24th of July.”

