A Video of Elon Musk Just Went Viral On Social Media For All The Best Reasons

LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 03: Elon Musk, chief executive officer of Tesla Inc. leaves the US … [+] District Court, Central District of California through a back door in Los Angeles, U.S. on December 3, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. The defamation lawsuit against Tesla CEO Elon Musk began in Los Angeles over calling British cave explorer Vernon Unsworth “‘Pedo Guy” and rapist. Unsworth was one of the first cave divers to reach the trapped boys in the flooded Tham Luong caves in Thailand. (Photo by Apu Gomes/Getty Images)

Getty Images

It’s common for something to go viral on social media for all of the wrong reasons.

One recent example is a Peloton ad that shows a nervous wife receiving a stationary bike as a gift. Users were not happy about the portrayal, and (perhaps coincidentally) the stock took a nosedive (although it has since rebounded somewhat). You could argue just about every tweet Ivanka Trump makes goes viral because so many people seem to dislike her (judging from the comments she receives).

Recently, a video showing Elon Musk dancing at an event in Shanghai went viral for all of the right reasons. It’s funny, relevant, and goofy. The company is now shipping Tesla Model 3 electric vehicles made at a Shanghai plant, and the celebrity entrepreneur was excited to be in front of a captive audience.

At last count, the post has some 33,000 retweets and over 270,000 likes. Most of the comments are supportive, although a few called the dance routine cringy and weird.

Musk has a good reason to celebrate — he’s on the top of the world.

The famous founder rebounded from a recent lawsuit and, a few years ago, reports about Tesla autonomous cars plowing into semi-truck trailers. There’s something in the air. It seems like Tesla is poised to start selling electric cars en masse and not for a select number of wealthy early adopters.

There’s also momentum behind his other company, SpaceX. The company recently launched communication satellites that are sure to make investors happy. Maybe we won’t be heading to Mars anytime soon but Netflix in space? It’s a real possibility.

What’s interesting to me is which clips tend to go viral, and what it takes to capture attention in a crowded space like social media.

Usually, it’s when people hate something.

It’s a confluence of positive factors this time.

For starters, he is already famous. That helps. Yet, there’s some interesting timing involved. He is now a rock star overseas as well, and his cachet has only grown. My opinion is that this dancing video would not have reached such viral heights a year ago. Who cares? A rich person dancing. Ho-hum. What we know now is that this is not just any rich person. He’s also big in China. And probably Japan.

I’ve used this definition of viral content for years. Essentially, it’s a perfect storm of timing, good content, excitement and interest in the topic — all with a touch of weirdness. You can’t predict it, but when timing, context and interest all converge, watch out.

Timing is really all about sentiment — the masses need to be ready to go nuts. Fingers poised for clicking and sharing, primed and ready to push something into the stratosphere. In terms of context, it has to make sense to a large group. Musk was celebrating a new launch in a foreign market. We expect him to be there and make a speech, but he decided to break from the expected. As far as interest, it has reached a crescendo level we don’t see with other famous entrepreneurs.

In the end, the video is a summary of what Musk experienced in 2019.

Source