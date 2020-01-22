A Walking Life-Size Gundam Will Be Unveiled In Japan This October

announced back in 2015 and at the time the idea was to have it finished by 2019.

Gundam Factory Yokohama will feature a life-size Gundam that can walk.

© SOTSU • SUNRISE

While we knew that this was a project that had been underway for a while, it’s now actually going to be a real thing. In that, this October a walking Gundam will be unveiled in Yokohama, Japan.

The plans to make a Gundam walk were announced back in 2015 and at the time the idea was to have it finished by 2019.

So while this has been delayed a bit, it does look like we will have a Gundam that can walk later this year.

Well, when I say “walk” it looks like this is not some free-roaming Gundam but will be attached to a support mechanism at the waist, to avoid it from falling over.

It doesn’t look like you will be able to pilot it either, as this walking Gundam will be remote controlled.

To be honest, I was expecting limitations like this. Simply because the engineering requirements to make an 18-meter-tall mecha walk are not exactly trivial.

Anyway, for those that are not well-versed in Gundam, the specific Gundam being used here is the RX-78-2 from the original Mobile Suit Gundam series.

However, the design itself is somewhat stylized and is also different from the previous life-size Gundam that was taken down back in 2017.

The plan is to have this new Gundam walk on October 1 in Yokohama, so best to make your travel plans now if you want to see it in action.

Gundam Factory Yokohama opens on October 1 and more details about it can be found on the official website.

