A World First: How The Bundesliga Is Looking To Redefine Sports Broadcasting

The DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga is pushing boundaries with its testing on 9:16 broadcast ratio.

Bongarts/Getty Images

The broadcast landscape is changing, traditionally television has been the medium in which sports fans receive their dose of bi-weekly content.

For football fans in particular, this behavioural pattern has been a constant since 1938. The landscape of football rights has revolved around which broadcaster wins the tender, the equipment to watch on has rarely changed.

While television remains the dominant part, new technology has come into play. Free to Air services have been railroaded by satellite subscription channels, who in turn feel the heat from new players such as over the top (OTT) providers.

In Germany football broadcasting is witnessing the same revolution as the rest of the globe.

Terrestrial channels such as ARD have seen their content migrate to satellite and cable companies—such as Sky Deutschland, who in-turn have been tested by OTT providers like DAZN.

DAZN have brought OTT into the fore by capturing rights in Germany such as the UEFA Champions … [+] League.

AFP via Getty Images

In a country where innovation is key it is unsurprising to see the DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga—Germany’s top tier football authority, look to push the boundaries of how its football is consumed and broadcast.

Early December saw VfL Wolfsburg and SV Werder Bremen play each other in a fixture ordinary as any other being played that Saturday afternoon.

What was extraordinary was the way in which the fixture was broadcast. To those at home watching via television, nothing had changed.

But internally, a test was underway—one that could revolutionise the way in which football is consumed.

Along side the normal Saturday broadcast (of 16:9 widescreen ratio) a special 9:16 feed was produced, with additional technology independent of the traditional signal.

The aspect of 9:16 is commonly known as ‘portrait mode’ and it is being used for social media video—as a default by many applications. Snapchat and Instagram the biggest names to adopt the vertical aspect.

One of five additional cameras used for the DFL’s 9:16 production test.

DFL/Getty Images/Boris Streubel

A 2019 Google survey showed that 30 percent of sports fans streamed live events to their smartphones, while 80 percent of those questioned said they had used multiple screens to concurrently watch more than one live event.

With the changes in media usage behaviour (coupled with the increasing consumption of videos on mobile devices) the DFL investigated the production of a Bundesliga match for social media users.

“More and more people are following football on a mobile device, and vertical format is much better suited for this than the conventional 16:9 form” Carsten Ruppel, Director Media Production at DFL Digital Sport explained.

Five additional cameras were used in the stadium for the 9:16 production. These professional broadcast cameras were tilted by 90 degrees together with control room monitors, the resulting 9:16 feed was available in Ultra HD.

Andreas Heyden (EVP Digital Innovations DFL).

Getty Images for SPORT1 | SKW Schwarz

“We were very satisfied with the test,” Andreas Heyden, EVP Digital Innovations of the DFL Group said during a presentation at the DFL headquarters in Cologne on December, 12.

“We try to develop innovations from a fan’s perspective. We have seen that vertical videos on mobile devices are better received than those in horizontal orientation,” Mr Heyden added.

“The test in Wolfsburg provides us with a good basis for the future, we realise that ‘Generation Z’ uses mobile technology like no other generation before—therefore we are looking for ways to make the league more accessible for end users .” he continued.

When asked if the technology could exist in the future for viewers to switch between 9:16 and 16:9 with a rotation of their device, Mr Heyden ended with:

“It was very challenging to keep the ball at the centre of the broadcast due to the switch in format for the camera operators, they performed brilliantly on the live test.”

“This possibility you ask, it would be ideal—the idea it could switch, that would be innovative.”

