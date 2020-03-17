A-Z Complete Coronavirus Travel Guide—The Latest Countries Restricting Travel [Updated]

It is important to note that with rapid developments this list will continuously change but is valid to the best of my knowledge.

Updated as of 02:00 EST, March 17.

Below serves as a guide to which countries are still open for travel.

Update –

EU

The EU has restricted all non-essential travel in the bloc for at least 30 days. This does not include the U.K. which left the EU bloc in January.

Countries With A Global Ban On Entry And Mandatory Self-Isolation

Argentina

Argentina has now closed their borders to all non-residents.

Australia

Australia has on March 14 announced that any arrivals will have to self-quarantine for a period of 14 days.

Cyprus

From March 15 Cyprus will only allow residents and European workers to enter for a 15-day period

Czech Republic

Will completely close its borders to non-residents on 16 March with no timescale currently in place to reopen.

Denmark

Denmark has closed its border on March 14 for all non-citizens, which includes a ban for tourism and vacations.

India

Has imposed a mandatory 14-day quarantine for citizens returning from China, France, Germany, Iran, Italy, South Korea and Spain. Tourist visas have been suspended until April 15.

Lithuania

Lithuania will close its borders except for residents from midnight on March 16.

New Zealand

New Zealand has imposed a mandatory set-isolation period of 14 days for all arrivals from overseas except for the South Pacific Islands. cruise ships have been banned from entering New Zealand until June 30.

North Korea

Competed closed their border including with China, where the majority of arrivals come from. Only diplomats are allowed to cross the border but information is not entirely clear.

Oman

Oman has suspended all tourist visas for a period of one month from March 15.

Poland

Poland has instated a 10-day ban on foreign visitors from March 15, and a mandatory 14-day quarantine for returning nationals.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia has all but closed down its borders with most flights canceled. Any visitor that has been to the filling countries in the last 14 days will also not be permitted entry: Bahrain, China, Taiwan, Djibouti, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Iran, Italy, Kenya, South Korea, Kuwait, Lebanon, Macau, Oman, Pakistan, Philippines, Somalia, South Sudan, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Syria, Turkey or the United Arab Emirates.

Slovakia

Slovakia has closed its borders and airports and imposed mandatory quarantine for returning residents with a €1,659 fine for anyone violating this.

Suriname

The former Dutch colony of Suriname in South America has completely closed its borders.

Ukraine

Ukraine has entirely closed its borders for foreign arrivals for the next two weeks.

Vietnam

Vietnam has announced that any arrival who has been in the U.K. or Schengen Area in the last 14 days will be denied entry, lasting for a 30 day period.

Countries With Other Restrictions

Algeria

Transportation of all air and sea travel to and from Europe suspended from 19 March.

Angola

Ban on entry to travellers who have recently traveled to China, Iran, Italy or South Korea.

Antigua & Barbuda

Ban on entry to travellers who have recently traveled to China, Iran, Italy, Japan, South Korea or Singapore.

Austria

All visitors from France, Iran, Italy, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland and parts of China or who have visited in the past 14 days will have to provide a medical certificate proving a negative COVID-19 test result.

Bahrain

Suspension of visa-on-arrival, and self-quarantine necessary for residents.

Bangladesh

Visa on arrival has been suspended and entry is banned from Europeans, excluding U.K. arrivals.

Bahamas

Ban on entry to travellers who have recently traveled to China, Iran, Italy, Japan, South Korea or Singapore.

Barbados

Mandatory quarantine for arrivals who have been in Italy in the last 14 days.

Benin

Self-quarantine for 14 days for travellers who have recently visited affected countries.

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Some land borders are now closed and arrivals required to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Botswana

Self-quarantine for 14 days for travellers who have recently visited affected countries.

Canada

Canada has banned travel for ill travelers and closed entry to most non-residents. There are exceptions for U.S./Mexico travel but the land border with the U.S. will remain open.

China

Visitors arriving from Italy, South Korea and Japan and arriving in Beijing, Shanghai, Sichuan or Guangdong must enter quarantine for two weeks.

UPDATE – The list of countries included in the 14 day quarantine list has now been extended to Iran, France, Spain, Germany and the United States.

Colombia

Colombia has closed its border with Venezuela and now restricted entry for anyone that has visited Asia or Europe in the last 14 days. Any returning citizen must enter a mandatory self-quarantine.

Update – Colombia is now set to close its borders completely but this has not yet been officially confirmed.

Croatia

People arriving from other countries affected by the virus must self-isolate for two weeks. Any arrivals from “hard-hit” areas including Italy, Iran and China’s Hubei province must enter a government quarantine facility at the travelers expense.

Democratic Republic of Congo

Self-quarantine for 14 days for travellers who have recently visited affected countries.

Denmark

Denmark has closed its borders to all foreign nationals until April 14.

El Salvador

El Salvador has restricted entry to all foreigners since March 11.

Eritrea

Mandatory quarantine of 14 days for travellers who have recently visited China, South Korea, Italy, Germany or US.

Ethiopia

Self-quarantine for 14 days for travellers who have recently visited affected countries.

Fiji

Ban on entry to anyone who has visited China, Iran, Italy or South Korea recently.

French Polynesia

Any visitor to Bora Bora and Tahiti must show a medical certificate proving a clean bill of health, dated no later than 5 days before arrival from the port of entry.

Grenada

Ban on entry to travellers who have traveled to China, France, Germany, Iran, Italy, Japan, Singapore, South Korea or Spain in the 14 days before arrival.

Guyana

14 days self-quarantine for travellers who have recently traveled to Brazil, China, Dominican Republic, Iran, Italy, Japan, Jamaica, Malaysia, Panama, Thailand, St Vincent & the Grenadines, Singapore, South Korea or the U.S.

Guatemala

Guatemala has banned travel from citizens of the U.S., Eurореаn соuntrіеѕ, Іrаn, Сhіnа, Ѕоuth Коrеа аnd Nоrth Коrеа

Honduras

Honduras has banned travel for arrivals from Europe, Iran, South Korea and China

Hong Kong

Visitors to Hong Kong from Schengen Area countries will be quarantined for 14 days.

Israel

Israel has imposed mandatory 14-day self-quarantine for visitors and citizens alike.

Italy

Italy is currently on lockdown to all visitors.

Japan

So far Japan has banned entry to passengers who have been in affected regions of China, South Korea or Italy within the last 14 days.

Kiribati

Must have been spent 14 days in a country without any cases of COVID-19 prior to arrival.

Lebanon

Flights suspended from affected countries.

Kuwait

Kuwait has closed its airport and canceled flights indefinitely. There are some exceptions for Kuwait nationals so some charter flights may still operate.

Madagascar

Canceled all commercial passenger flights between Europe for 30 days from March 20.

Maldives

Entry is banned Bangladesh, China, Iran, Italy or South Korea (Gyeongsang) in the 14 days before arrival.

Mauritius

Ban on entry to travellers who have recently traveled to China, Iran, Italy or South Korea.

Micronesia

Must have been spent 14 days in a country without any cases of COVID-19 prior to arrival.

Montserrat

Ban on entry to travellers who have recently traveled to China, Iran, Italy, Japan, South Korea or Singapore.

Mozambique

Self-quarantine for 14 days for travellers who have recently visited affected countries.

Nauru

Ban on entry to travellers who have traveled to or transited through China, Hong Kong, Iran, Italy, Macao or South Korea up to 21 days before arrival.

Norway

Norway has said that visitors from outside the Nordics will have to return home on the Oslo municipality website.

Palau

Ban on entry to travellers who have visited China, Hong Kong or Macao up to 14 days before arrival.

Portugal

Closed land borders with Spain. Subjected to non-essential EU travel restrictions.

Qatar

Qatar has suspended entry into Qatar for non-Qataris, however transit passengers on Qatar Airways via doha can still travel if they do not leave the airport.

Republic of Congo

Ban on entry to travellers who have recently traveled to China, Iran, Italy or South Korea.

Russia

Closing land borders with Poland and Norway, and restricting flights in the European Union to only Capital Cities.

Rwanda

Self-quarantine for 14 days for travellers who have recently visited affected countries.

Saint Lucia

Ban on entry to travellers who have visited China, Hong Kong, Japan, Italy, South Korea or Singapore in the 14 days before arrival.

Saint Vincent & the Grenadines

Ban on entry to travellers who have visited China, Italy or Iran in the 14 days before arrival.

Seychelles

Ban on entry to travellers who have recently traveled to China, Iran, Italy or South Korea.

Singapore

Citizens and residents must be quarantined for 14 days and visitors from the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy and Switzerland are not allowed to enter or transit.

Slovenia

Slovenia has closed its borders to non-residnets.

Solomon Islands

Arrivals must self-quarantine for 14 days.

South Africa

South Africa is closing its borders to citizens from high-risk countries from March 18. This includes Italy, the U.K., U.S., South Korea and China. Visas will be refused to anyone who has visited a high-risk country in the last 20 days, and 35 of the country’s 53 land ports will also be shut as of Monday.

South Korea

South Korea has currently only suspended entry for passengers from Hubei province in China.

Thailand

Has stopped giving out visas on arrival and requires that anyone traveling to Thailand presents a medical certificate prior to receiving a visa in advance.

Tonga

Must have been spent 14 days in a country without any cases of COVID-19 prior to arrival.

Tunisia

Self-quarantine for 14 days for travellers who have recently visited affected countries.

Turkey

Entry is not allowed for visitors from Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain and Sweden. This also includes anyone who has visited these countries in the last 14 days. Flights from these nations are suspended but do not apply to Turkish nationals.

Turks & Caicos

Ban on entry to travellers who have visited China, Iran, Italy, Japan, Macao, South Korea or Singapore in the 21 days before arrival.

U.A.E.

The UAE has temporarily suspended the issuance of all entry visas (except for visa waiver on arrival eligible countries) from March 17. This will be effective as of March 17.

Uganda

Self-quarantine for 14 days for travellers who have recently visited affected countries.

United States

Entry is suspended until at least April 13 for any resident of Schengen Area countries, the U.K. and Ireland. This also includes anyone who has visited these countries in the last 14 days. Legal permanent residents and most immediate family members of U.S. citizens are still permitted entry.

Uruguay

Any passengers arriving from the following countries must enter a mandatory quarantine for 14 days: China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Iran, Spain, Italy, France and Germany.

Vanuatu

Ban on entry to travellers who have visited China, Hong Kong Japan, Macao, South Korea, Singapore or Taiwan up to 14 days before arrival.

Venezuela

Venezuela has suspended flights to Europe and Colombia until April 13.

Vietnam

Vietnam has suspended entry from 15 March for all Schengen country visitors including the U.K. This extends to any visit in these countries in the last 14 days, even if for transit.

