Aaron Ramsey Silenced His Critics With Exquisite Display For Juventus Against Inter Milan

TURIN, ITALY – MARCH 08: Aaron Ramsey of Juventus celebrates after scoring the opening goal during … [+] the Serie A match between Juventus and FC Internazionale at Allianz Stadium played behind closed doors after rules to limit the spread of Covid-19 have been put in place on March 8, 2020 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Badolato – Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images)

Juventus FC via Getty Images

Juventus may have defeated Antonio Conte’s Inter Milan 2-0 on Sunday night behind closed doors, but Aaron Ramsey proved he has what it takes to become a key member in and amongst the Old Lady engine room.

In a game which mattered most, as Juve looked to overtake Lazio at the top of the Serie A summit, the Welshman fired home from close range following a superb cut-back from the byline from Blaise Matuidi to give the Old Lady the lead on 54 minutes and put his side 1-0 ahead.

He drew first blood in a stadium with no spectators and his manager Maurizio Sarri casting eyes on him from the sidelines. His goal indicated he has now netted twice on the bounce in Serie A this season, something which has not been able to do since his Arsenal days.

Since signing a four-year contract with Juventus in July last summer, the 29-year-old had failed to hit the ground running. Unable to cement a place in the starting XI each week, and struggling to adapt to Sarri’s way of playing in the formation of 4-2-3-1 which is usually deployed by the 61-year-old Italian manager, things were not looking too bright for the Welshman.

Netting in the 2-1 victory over SPAL two weeks ago, has given him confidence as he looks to prove to Sarri, he has what it takes to make the grade at the Allianz Stadium.

The holding midfielder was instrumental alongside Matuidi and Rodrigo Betancur in the win over Inter, and it was clear he was up for the fight and showed signs of his attacking influences which were ever-present during his time in the Premier League with Arsenal.

Not only did he bust a gut to go forward, but, he also recovered his ground, stopping the likes of Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozović and Matias Vecino to play their usual game of getting forward. Ramsey nullified their threat throughout, which meant Wojciech Szczęsny between the Juve posts was rarely tested.

Whilst providing balls to the front three of Douglas Costa, Cristiano Ronaldo and Gonzalo Higuaín, Ramsey also demonstrated that Juve are capable of playing without the experienced Miralem Pjanić who has started 22 games in Serie A so far this campaign.

TURIN, ITALY – MARCH 08: Aaron Ramsey of Juventus scores the opening goal during the Serie A match … [+] between Juventus and FC Internazionale at Allianz Stadium played behind closed doors after rules to limit the spread of Covid-19 have been put in place on March 8, 2020 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Filippo Alfero – Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images)

Juventus FC via Getty Images

During his time with Arsenal, the Wales international midfielder was key in bringing the ball forward and would naturally take up a role in and around the penalty area, supporting the forwards – this is exactly what he did on Sunday night. Not only did he find the net from the six-yard box poking home past the experienced Samir Handanović, but he also provided the one-two for Dybala’s majestic finish.

After Ramsey’s stellar performance over Conte’s side, he will most likely be giving Sarri a selection headache ahead of the next match against Bologna. It may be early days for the Welshman in his Juve career, but he has breathed new life into not only himself and his manager, but the whole Juventus team a whole.

Ramsey now needs to maintain current form. If he does, then he could well be the catalyst for Juve to go on and retain their title yet again for an unprecedented ninth time in a row.

Source