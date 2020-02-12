AARP BrandVoice: Empowering Aging Through Innovation

marketplace that hasn’t fully realized the needs of Americans over 50, AARP has taken a lead role in supporting and driving innovation to help older adults live better.

AARP Innovation Labs also created Let’s Be Well, a collection of curated wellness boxes to empower those living with chronic conditions, and Confetti, an online platform to turn favorite family photos into treasured keepsakes.

Andy Miller, senior vice president of innovation and product development at AARP, believes decreasing costs, which have made tech more accessible, and a desire to connect with loved ones are major factors influencing the adoption of technology by Americans over 50.

“There is this desire for an emotional connection—and to see the photos and videos that are being posted on Facebook and Instagram—that might initially draw them to technology,” he explained. “Once they start using it, it opens a whole world of possibilities.”

Written by Jodi Helmer

As Americans over 50 buy more technology to help them live better, innovators are beginning to respond with products made especially for them.

In this post, we spotlight three exemplar products that have either been supported or invented by AARP Innovation Labs.

By partnering with the founders of the SingFit music therapy app and the Wave body temperature bracelet, AARP Innovation Labs is helping startups expand and achieve success. By creating Alcove VR, a virtual reality platform for socializing, AARP is addressing an unmet need while delivering on its mission to empower people as they age.

“We’re pushing back on the idea that people over 50 don’t want to use technology,” says Rick Robinson, the labs’ vice president of product development. “We know they are embracing it.”

Click through the carousels to learn about each product and the people who created them.

