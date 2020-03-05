AC Milan Civil War Likely To Result In Another Year Zero

Ivan Gazidis during the Italian Serie A football match between AS Roma and AC Milan at the Olympic … [+] Stadium in Rome, on october 27, 2019. (Photo by Silvia Lore/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

“Un altro anno zero” read the headline on Italian sports newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport on Monday, in reference to yet another “year zero” for AC Milan. Reports over the last few weeks have strongly suggested that club owners Elliott Management—a US hedge fund—are ready to start from scratch at San Siro, with CEO Ivan Gazidis ready to rid the club of former legends Paolo Maldini and Zvonimir Boban at the end of the current campaign.

Indeed, those reports went on to say that former Arsenal man Gazidis had been in discussions with current Red Bull Leipzig boss Ralf Rangnick regarding a potential appointment in the summer; despite the fact that Milan’s current Coach Stefano Pioli was handed a two-year deal in October 2019.

“Until a few days ago, I thought it was true that there were not two souls within Milan, albeit taking into account all the thousand initial difficulties, cultural differences and very different passions for the Rossoneri cause,” Boban told Gazzetta in an explosive interview last weekend that was unauthorised by the club, one that could see the former attacking midfielder fired even before the end of the season.

“The owners must be clear both in terms of the budget and their objectives,” Boban continued. “In essence, we must respect the needs of the club to balance the books, while the owners must respect leaving the sporting results to those who represent the history and values of a great club.

“At this moment, despite the efforts we made in the January transfer window, making many cuts and sales to lower the wage bill, we still don’t know what margins we’ll be working with for the summer.”

The Croatian, who played for Milan for ten years between 1991 and 2001, went on to say that himself and Maldini had already lowered the average age of the squad as requested by the hierarchy, yet it seems that this will not be enough for the current owners.

Indeed, while many saw the appointments of retired legends in positions of importance at the club as a sign that Elliott were willing to honour the rich history of AC Milan, it now seems that the US firm will be as ruthless as their reputation suggests in undergoing a process that Gazzetta has deemed “demilanistizzato,” essentially removing all sentiment from the operation.

It’s something that has already ruffled AC Milan’s most faithful fans. The AC Milan Godfather, a Sydney-based sports commentator and one of the team’s most long-lived vocal supporters, expressed his dissatisfaction on Twitter. “Now I have lost respect for Elliott,” he complained. “I knew what [hedge] funds are, but didn’t expect this turmoil.”

The crazy thing is that this all comes at a time when the team are finally beginning to stabilise on the pitch, as Pioli has presided over just one defeat in 2020 with the Rossoneri now just three points behind Napoli in sixth with a game in hand.

This comes after the current Coach replaced Marco Giampaolo, who was fired after awful results in the first seven matches at the beginning of the season. The return of the hugely experienced Zlatan Ibrahimovic as a player has given the team spirit and atmosphere among the players a huge boost, and just when supporters thought that Milan had turned a corner, they have had the rug pulled out from under them yet again.

Even a mooted contract extension for Ibrahimovic has now been plunged into doubt, according to Mediaset, as it was the influence of his former team-mates Boban and Maldini that secured the move in the first place.

The Italian press states that this new cost-cutting approach could derail a contract renewal for goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, a player who shares an agent in Mino Raiola with Ibrahimovic. The club would also be reluctant to take up an option to buy on-loan forward Ante Rebic, a player who has found the back of the net no less than seven times since January 19th.

A failure to agree a set buy-out clause will see parent club Eintracht Frankfurt hike up the price for the 26-year-old, a move which will no doubt leave Rossoneri supporters disappointed once again as the club seeks to reduce costs.

The arrival of Rangick as boss and the subsequent removal of Pioli next term is said to have been recommended to Gazidis by his new right-hand man Hendrick Almstadt. The latter man deals with budgets for purchases and specialises in analysing players identified on the transfer market at the club, and Almstadt’s recommendation surely stems from the Coach’s reputation for achieving more with less.

One of several in-depth reports in Gazzetta on this issue points out that foreign Coaches have not fared well for Milan in the past 25 years. Oscar Tabarez, Fatih Terim and Clarence Seedorf are notable examples of such failures, with Rangnick having never taken charge of a club outside of his native Germany.

Now pundits on Sky Italia, Inter legends Beppe Bergomi and Aldo Serena—the latter having also played for Milan —agree that the decision making, timing and public nature of these dealings are harmful to the club.

“I’m with Boban,” admitted Bergomi. “He has brought passion, quality and competence. Young players are necessary to move forwards, but this is not enough to exit the current situation.”

“Pioli is working well,” replied Serena when asked about the situation. “To introduce other names right now can only serve as a destabilising factor.”

In football terms, starting from scratch yet again at this moment in time makes no sense whatsoever, when Milan are finally beginning to get back on track. Perhaps this is what happens when your owner cares more about profit than team spirit.

