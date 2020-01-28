AC Milan To Pay Tribute To Kobe Bryant

Former NBA basketball player Kobe Bryant attends a promotional event organized by the sports brand … [+] Nike, for the inauguration of the infrastructure improvements of a local basketball playground at the Jean-Jaures sports hall “Le Quartier”, in Paris on October 21, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / PHILIPPE LOPEZ (Photo credit should read PHILIPPE LOPEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

Before AC Milan kick off in their Coppa Italia quarter-final versus Torino on Tuesday evening, you may notice that the players are wearing black armbands. This is not uncommon in football, as teams often pay their respects to a former team-mate or club legend in this way.

Yet tonight, this will be unprecedented in the way it remembers an American hero from a different sport entirely, as the Rossoneri asked permission from the league to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant, who tragically died in a helicopter accident in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Although this is a tragedy that has reverberated around the entire globe, it still seems a little odd—on the surface at least—that the Italian club would go so far in remembering Kobe.

All becomes clear when looking at the basketball star’s early years, when Bryant moved to Rieti in Italy at the age of six after his father Joe left the NBA to play in Europe. He would remain in the country until the age of 13, becoming fluent in Italian and a huge supporter of AC Milan in the process.

After two years, the family moved to Reggio Calabria, followed by Pistoia and finally Reggio Emilia, the latter town a small, quiet place in the Emilia-Romagna region that lies around 100 miles from Milan.

“Reggio Emilia will name the new square on via Guasco [opposite the basketball gym] after Kobe Bryant,” declated the Mayor Luca Vecchi on Sunday.

“Kobe was one of us: here, and in the city playgrounds, he organized games with athletes older than himself, with schoolmates. While his father was a star in the basketball main team, Kobe grew up in the youth sector of Pallacanestro Reggiana.

“His smile, his love for basketball entered inside us and a bit of Reggio Emilia had entered inside him forever, as he had told us a few years ago returning to our city, a place which he called “home”. Rest in peace Kobe, Reggio Emilia will not forget you.” La Gazzetta dello Sport

Indeed, the Italian basketball federation has announced that a minute’s silence will be observed “in every game, in every category” for an entire week. Many in the country had grown up idolising a superstar that spoke their own language.

“I coached the class of ’77 and ’78, Kobe’s year,” Andrea Menozzi told La Gazzetta dello Sport. “He played with the older ones, but he often had problems with his knee due to growing pains. He was so talented, enormously competitive and infinitely motivated.

“Not one of us thought that he could become the phenomenon that he became, however.”

The Coach revealed that Kobe had recently returned to that gym where he played in Reggio Emilia too.

“It was three or four years ago,” the Coach continued. “He was in Italy for a promotional tour with Nike. From Milan, he came to visit in a Ferrari, and asked if he could visit the place where he played with that class of ’78.

“In a few hours we organized the attendance of the whole school, with complete discretion because Kobe wanted it to be an intimate affair. He arrived and hugged everybody, and at the start he was a bit tense, but then he relaxed and became that child again.”

With this in mind, it seems both fitting and appropriate that AC Milan pay tribute to Kobe, that small child who grew up playing basketball in Reggio Emilia, Italy with a strong love for their football team.

