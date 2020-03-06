Adam Kownacki Vs. Robert Helenius Odds, Records, Prediction

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 05: Adam Kownacki(L) and Robert Helenius pose for media during a news … [+] conference prior to their March 7 WBA heavyweight title eliminator fight at the Tilary Hotel on March 05, 2020 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

You might be asking why Adam Kownacki is fighting Robert Helenius in the main event of a Fox primetime broadcast on Saturday night, and it’s a good question. We know why Kownacki is being featured. More than 1.7 million tuned in to his last Fox outing, a fun unanimous decision win vs. Chris Arreola last August that broke the CompuBox record for most punches thrown and landed in a heavyweight contest. And we know that Kownacki could be a potential star in the heavyweight division.

The main query is why Helenius is participating. He’s not nearly as impressive as Kownacki’s last three opponents, and since we know Kownacki has eyes on fighting for a title at some point soon, it’s unclear how Helenius helps get him to the point where Kownacki could think he could compete with Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua or Deontay Wilder.

It seems that if boxing wants to showcase itself in front of millions on network TV, bringing in Helenius in what should be a walkover isn’t a great way to do it. Either way, Kownacki is an entertaining fighter and is always worth watching, even if he is an enormous betting favorite.

There are plenty of reasons to tune in to Fox on Saturday. Here are three of them.

1) Helenius has plenty of experience of fighting as a tall dude: To answer my question from a few paragraphs ago, Helenius’ height and experience are probably two of the reasons Kownacki is willing to take this challenge. Helenius, at 6-foot-6, is the tallest decently-skilled opponent Kownacki—who is 6-3—has faced. Two fights ago, Kownacki faced Gerald Washington, who’s listed at only a half-inch shorter than Helenious, and Kownacki knocked him out in the second round.

Considering Kownacki’s last opponent was 6-3, perhaps Kownacki wants to test himself against a man of Helenius’ stature, because Fury is 6-9, Wilder is 6-7 and Joshua is 6-6. “Helenius is a totally different opponent than Arreola,” Kownacki said. “He’s much taller, which poses a new set of challenges. Against Arreola, it was easy to get on the inside. With Helenius’ height, I’m going to have to work behind my double-jab and then let my punches go.”

2) Kownacki wants a title shot, and he obviously needs to win to make that happen: The way the heavyweight division is set up right now, it could be a while before Kownacki can fight Fury or Joshua for a title. But clearly, Kownacki can’t lose while he’s waiting for one of those bouts to happen. “Fighting for a shot at the title is truly motivating,” Kownacki said. “I know this is a big fight for Robert as well and he’s trained hard, but my title opportunity is right around the corner. I could have waited, but I decided to take on this big test. I’m going to show off why I’m ready to fight for the title soon.” And if Kownacki can knock out Helenius on national TV, that’s even better for him.

3) Can Helenius recapture the glory of his youth? Though Helenius is a massive underdog and hasn’t had an important victory since 2013, he earned some nice wins early in his career. In his only 11th pro fight, Helenius stopped former world titlist Lamon Brewster and sent him into retirement, and during the next 22 months, he scored victories against former titlist Siarhei Liakhovich, Samuel Peter and Dereck Chisora. But when a rematch between Chisora was being discussed in 2017, his trainer said Helenius had suffered collateral damage from their encounter. “Robert is a good fighter, but without a doubt he has not been the same man since he first fought Dereck,” Chisora’s trainer Don James told World Boxing News. “Dereck knocked every last inch of confidence out of him.”

Adam Kownacki vs. Robert Helenius odds

Kownacki started as a big betting favorite vs. Helenius, and those odds have continued to climb throughout the week. As of this writing, Kownacki is a -2500 favorite (bet $2,500 to win $100), while Helenius is a +1160 underdog (earn $1,160 on a $100 wager). Earlier in the week, it was Kownacki at -1900 and Helenius at +900.

The over-under on rounds fought is 5.5 with the over at -125 and the under at +105.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 03: Adam Kownacki hits Chris Arreola with an elbow during their … [+] heavyweight fight at Barclays Center on August 03, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Adam Kownacki vs. Robert Helenius records

It’s hard not to say Helenius is a step-back in opponent for Kownacki, who is 20-0 with 15 KOs. In his last three fights, Kownacki has beaten Arreola, Gerald Washington, and Charles Martin—all decent fighters or better. In his last six fights, the record of his opponents is a combined 147-12-3.

Despite the early success he had in his career, Helenius (29-3, 18 KOs) hasn’t been nearly as impressive in the last four years, falling to Johann Duhaupas, Dillian Whyte and Gerald Washington (yes, the same Washington that Kownacki dominated in January 2019 actually knocked out Helenius only eight months ago).

Adam Kownacki vs. Robert Helenius prediction

Frankly, I’m having a hard time believing this fight is worthy of main event on a primetime Fox broadcast. But this should be a showcase for Kownacki to look good and potentially score an impressive knockout of an imposing-looking opponent. Helenius has scored solid victories in the past, but that was many years ago. I like Kownacki to look like a monster here. Say TKO in the seventh round.

