Adam Lallana To Leicester City Makes Perfect Sense For All Concerned

There is not an exact science in determining which transfer rumors hold water but it instinctively feels like the linking of Adam Lallana to Leicester City has a lot of merit.

The 31-year-old midfielder is out of contract this summer and Liverpool has so far shown scant interest in negotiating a new deal for a player who has increasingly found himself on the periphery of the first team. This season Lallana has started only three Premier League fixtures and aside from a late equalizer at Manchester United his biggest contributions have come in the domestic cups, as an experienced presence in Jurgen Klopp’s weakened selections.

With a number of highly promising Liverpool youngsters deserving more game-time next term that will surely push the versatile play-maker further down the pecking order, as too will any signings the all-conquering Reds make to complement their front six. If the former of these two scenarios is a probability, the latter is almost a given.

There is also a disconcerting injury record that counts against him; even if recent signs are promising that a succession of groin and hamstring problems can now be consigned to the past. In the last three campaigns he has been unavailable for 49 matches.

Most revealing of all, it has been reported by Sky Sports that the midfielder has been permitted to plan his own future by his present employers – a respectful concession for his six years of service – and when all of this is tallied we can conclude that Adam Lallana will be plying his trade beyond Anfield this August.

Why Leicester though? Why are they in the driving seat?

In truth many of the headlines and their accompanying content originate in the connecting of dots. It was Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers who signed Lallana to Liverpool in 2014 from Southampton for £25 million ($32.3 million) and the Northern Irishman was clearly delighted to land his target. “What is apparent about Adam is that his character is on a par with his talent,” Rodgers said at the time. “He is an exceptional young man.”

In their 16 months working together the player made 48 appearances across all competitions, scoring eight goals and creating five assists. He was an integral figure and one of the first names on the team-sheet for the big games where the most trusted in the squad was turned to.

Rodgers then, we can conclude, is an ardent fan and confirmation of this arrived during the winter break when he was asked to comment on the growing speculation. “Adam’s a fantastic player,” he effused before highlighting how far back he has been aware of his ability. “He’s at the stage where he’s done brilliantly there (Liverpool) and I’m sure he will be weighing up his options.”

It should be stated here that Rodgers has subsequently insisted that his club have not made any approaches to Lallana or his representatives to date, contrary to reports. It should also be stated that no manager has ever admitted to being interested in a player several months before the transfer window opens for business. In short, it is a denial that can be taken with a hefty pinch of salt.

As for the player’s suitability to Leicester a number of factors strongly suggest he would be an extremely useful addition over and above his undoubted attributes that have been proven at the very highest level.

The East Midlands club is currently ten points clear of Tottenham Hotspur in fifth place and it is looking ever more likely that Champions League football will be played at the King Power Stadium next season. Participation in the tournament will necessitate a deeper squad to better cope with an infinitely more demanding schedule and for this not only does Lallana’s vast experience stand out but his versatility too.

In his 34 appearances for England the Hertfordshire-born star has been deployed in six different roles while his spell under Rodgers saw him predominantly stationed ahead of a midfield two but also carving out opportunities on both flanks. There was even one occasion he was used as an emergency center-forward.

When allied with intelligence of movement and the ability to positively influence those around him such versatility becomes a priceless asset and this is especially true when it’s acknowledged that Leicester’s first team squad contains 11 players under the age of 25. He is a player who can calm nerves and encourage shrewd game-management when it is most needed.

Better yet, this priceless asset is available on a free and that is definitely a consideration for a club who struggles to financially compete in elite company. “It’s always going to be difficult,” Rodgers has said of attracting new players in a fierce market.

According to gossip that may well be idle, Arsenal, Tottenham and West Ham United are also reputedly keen on one of this summer’s biggest bargains yet their links appear to lack substance right now. Leicester’s manager will be desperately hoping that remains the case.

