Adina Reyter Serves Up Happiness With Her Diamond Jewelry

Adina Reyter makes people happy with her fine jewelry. Fact.

She’s been in the jewelry biz for 18 years, perfecting her craft and it shows. Her pieces are mostly delicate – part sweet, part chic and a whole lotta cool, expect dazzling diamonds adoring yellow gold, rose gold and platinum.

And over the years she’s dressed the best of the best from Demi Moore to Jennifer Aniston and they keep on coming with the likes of Lady Gaga, Gigi Hadid, Gwyneth Paltrow and the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle all donning the pieces. We find out more about Adina’s designer story.

Felicity Carter: What was your first fashionable memory?

My first fashionable memory was getting a pair of Guess jeans when I was 12 years old. And, these weren’t just the plain skinny jeans with the zippers. These jeans had four flap pockets with snaps on the leg. This was the 80’s so I felt super chic!

FC: How, when, why did you get into the jewelry industry?

I always knew that I loved fashion and design. And, I always knew that I had an entrepreneurial, very hard working spirit. Upon graduating college I worked in high tech advertising, but wanted to start my own business and started to take metalwork classes in the evening to learn the trade. One of the very first pieces I made was a hammered, sterling silver circle on delicate chain. The initial response to that necklace was overwhelming and I knew very quickly that I had a business on my hands. I created an entire line around that one piece. At a time when most jewelry was super chunky, I created something unique – fine jewelry, at an accessible price point that women could wear everyday.

FC: How would you sum up the aesthetic?

My aesthetic has always remained classic, modern, feminine and wearable. Every single design is meant to evoke happiness and beauty for the person wearing it.

FC: What is luxury to you?

The meaning of luxury has changed for me over time. It has moved from being something external and exclusive, like a finely made object, to something more personal and interactive, such as experiencing a new city with the people I love. I realize as a jewelry designer, beautiful, rare gems ought to figure into the luxury conversation, but for me, if the gems are locked away, never seen or worn, what is luxurious about that? Being able to express myself in my work is a luxury, and having some say over how I spend my time is a luxury, as well. It’s a more open-ended way of thinking about luxury and more likely to lead to creative expression and discovery.

Pavé Dog Tag Necklace

Adina Reyter

FC: Who is your customer?

There is no single age, geographic region or income bracket that defines our customer, so the element that our customers share is a love for quality and style. She comes to us for pieces that are chic and easy to wear. She comes to us when she wants something that works well with her existing and ever-evolving fashion wardrobe and is so well made that she can incorporate it into an active lifestyle. We do not design for a single occasion or red carpet moment, we specialize in jewelry she selects and buys for herself and wears every single day.

FC: What are the cornerstones of your company?

Our mission is happiness. We believe happiness is a choice you make every day and our method of delivering and celebrating happiness, is beautifully designed, fine jewelry at a sharp price point.

adinareyter

Adina Reyter

FC: Which was the first-ever piece that you designed and how did it come about?

The first piece I ever made was a hammered sterling silver necklace, which at the time really stood out in retail. In 2001 jewelry was skewing toward heavy, statement-making pieces, and I was offering something more subtle and infinitely more wearable – I was offering beautifully made, thoughtfully designed fine jewelry at extraordinary and very transparent price points. I believe that is why in the pre-Instagram world, my jewelry was purchased retail by dozens of celebrities including Demi Moore and Jennifer Aniston. While we have added diamonds over the years and additional collections, our core belief system has always remained strong – thoughtfully designed fine jewelry that brings happiness and meaning to the person wearing it.

FC: Which gems and metals are your favorite to work with?

Diamonds, always.

FC: What are your immediate and long term goals for your company?

We believe so strongly in our product and our core values. We know that not only is our design strong, our price points fair and our quality unparalleled, but we also take great pride in engaging with our customers and retailers. We want to continue to engage with our clients in meaningful and relevant ways as we grow our business. For long term goals, we look forward to launching new categories within the jewelry space in terms of design, including a new sterling silver line and heavier diamonds, and continuing to grow our brand into the trusted source for everyday, wearable, beautiful fine jewelry.

Shop the brand on their website and at leading retailers including Bloomingdale’s, Intermix and Shopbop.

