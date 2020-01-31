Home Business AEW Continues 18-49 Ratings Win Streak With Last Show Of January
AEW Continues 18-49 Ratings Win Streak With Last Show Of January

written by Forbes January 31, 2020
Ohio's own Jon Moxley soaks in the Cleveland crowd's energy during the final AEW Dynamite episode of January 2020.

While both shows were down a little, this week’s Wednesday Night War ratings battle between All Elite Wrestling Dynamite and WWE’s NXT was mostly more of the same. According to Show Buzz Daily, for the fifth week in a row and 16th time in 17 head to head weeks, the startup promotion, AEW, defeated WWE’s developmental circuit turned “third brand,” NXT, in the key adults aged 18-49 demographic.

Perhaps more importantly, even with NBA competition on ESPN (Detroit Pistons at Brooklyn Nets) and all of the impeachment coverage on the news channels, Dynamite had its best showing in the cable rankings for said key demo since its October 2 premiere. On Wednesday, Dynamite placed third, a spot that only the otherwise anomalous premiere (2nd place for the day) topped it.

As for the ratings themselves, Dynamite did a 0.34% rating in the key demo (down slightly from compared to 0.35%—albeit in a lower ranking, 8th place) last week, while NXT finished at 37th place with a 0.22 rating (down from last week’s 0.24% for 35th place). The total viewership for both shows across all demographics was also down: 828,000 for AEW (-43,000) and WWE (-57,000). As per usual, NXT won the sometimes-intriguing adults 50+ demo, scoring a 0.36% rating (down from 0.38%) to Dynamite’s 0.29% (down from 0.34%).

It continues to look as if not only did NXT get a boost from November’s main roster talent appearances to hype Survivor Series that it couldn’t sustain, but like the strong showings by the NXT talent on that show weren’t capitalized on. It most likely also didn’t help the show that WWE had no real original content on New Year’s Day, with a canned awards/highlight show up against AEW’s return from a week off for Christmas. (The NXT that aired on Christmas, in spite of being the unopposed one of the back to back winter holiday episodes, was the one with original matches shot at then-recent NXT and SmackDown tapings.) Since the holiday break, AEW has firmly settled back where they were before the Survivor Series-induced NXT uptick.

David Bixenspan is a freelance writer from Brooklyn, N.Y. He writes the Babyface v. Heel subscription blog/newsletter and co-hosts the Between The Sheets podcast every Monday at BetweenTheSheetsPod.com/everywhere else that podcasts are available. You can follow him on Twitter at @davidbix and view his portfolio at Clippings.me/davidbix. 

