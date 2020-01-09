Home Business AEW Dynamite Results: Jon Moxley’s Perfectly Executed Swerve Boosts Feud With Chris Jericho
written by Forbes January 9, 2020
Jon Moxley executed a solid swerve on AEW Dynamite. (Photo by Masashi Hara/Getty Images)

Getty Images

AEW hit a home run to close out Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite.

Chris Jericho and the Inner Circle extended an invitation to Jon Moxley to join their faction, and Le Champion waited in the ring for the latter to arrive and deliver his answer.

Stunningly, Moxley accepted the invitation and seemed to flip from anti-hero to heel. The swerve fooled most of the professional wrestling world:

Moxley’s membership with the IC lasted about five minutes before he smashed a champagne bottle in Jericho’s face, insulted the group and told him he was just kidding. According to Moxley, the only Jericho has that he wants is the AEW Championship.

Moxley quickly exited the ring to escape Sammy Guevara, and Jake Hager while celebrating with fans in the crowd.

The swerve drew yet another reaction from the wrestling community:

This swerve was executed perfectly.

While the move seemed unconventional and a bit worrisome, Moxley did such a good job selling it–and the ruse lasted for so long–it gave you time to wonder if they were truly sticking with the concept.

Of course, Jericho’s sell of the bottle strike and the subsequent reactions from the members of the IC were on point. This stunt will add real heat and depth to their story as we move toward an inevitable world-title matchup between the two men.

In nearly six months of regular programming, AEW has produced a handful of memorable TV moments. The common denominator in most of those events has been the presence of Jericho.

His genius for all sides of the business continue to shine.

This one ranks just beneath his mic work when the IC was originally introduced a few months back. Without a question, Jericho has been AEW’s MVP and this time he got some help from Moxley.

