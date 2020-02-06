AEW Dynamite Results: News And Notes After MJF Gives Cody 10 Brutal Lashings

MJF delivered 10 lashings to Cody in the main event of AEW Dynamite.

Credit: Lee South/AEW

AEW Dynamite built to a deliberately unsettling main event segment where Cody took 10 lashings from MJF. The segment saw involvement from Arn Anderson, Dustin Rhodes and The Young Bucks, each of whom were helpless to stop Cody from enduring more punishment.

In the end, Cody valiantly took the 10 lashings as Cody continues to endear himself to AEW’s fanbase via his martyr complex. Rhodes will now set his sights on Wardlow, whom he must defeat in a Steel Cage match on February 19 in Atlanta.

After a blazing start to 2020, AEW Dynamite logged its lowest viewership of the year last week with 828,000. Though Dynamite comfortably defeated WWE NXT to remain undefeated against its Wednesday night foe in 2020, viewership has fallen 14% since the beginning of the year.

AEW Dynamite Viewership, Last Five Weeks:

January 29, 2020: 828,000

January 22, 2020: 871,000

January 15, 2020: 940,000

January 8, 2020: 947,000

January 1, 2020: 967,000

AEW Dynamite Key Competition:

WWE NXT

The Masked Singer

Tucker Carlson Tonight

AEW Dynamite YouTube Viewership: 3,270,013 views (Up from 2,409,971 views)

Most-Viewed: Who is the New No. 1 Contender (1,176,457 views)

Least-Viewed: Britt Baker Defeats Priscilla Kelly (68,764 views)

Median Viewership: 61,221

Average Ticket Price for AEW Dynamite at the Von Braun Center Arena: $68

AEW Dynamite Results: Wednesday, February 5, 2020

Jon Moxley def. Ortiz

Ortiz safely out-charisma’d Jon Moxley in this one, and there are not very many members of the AEW roster who can outdo Ortiz in that department.

The longer this match went on, the more I kind of wanted Ortiz to win. This man is awesome.

SCU def. Best Friends

I have no idea whether or not Christopher Daniels will join The Dark Order and that’s a good thing.

If Orange Cassidy joined The Dark Order, even if he wore a mask everybody would be able to tell which one he was by how slowly he moves.

Yuka Sakazaki def. Britt Baker

I always felt that Yuka Sakazaki could have been every bit the star that Riho has become. She can also help make Britt Baker come off as an even bigger heel. It’s good to see her back in AEW.

Yuka Sakazaki turned her back to Britt Baker after her surprise victory. Clearly Yuka has not been watching AEW programming enough to know that the woman she just beat just turned heel.

Aubrey Edwards snatched a ring bell from Britt Baker and they didn’t even tease a confrontation for a second. It was a wise move because fans would have gone crazy for Aubrey and a potential Aubrey vs. Britt match that will never happen.

Britt Baker needs to be collecting teeth the way Awesome Kong collects hair.

The Elite (Hangman Adam Page, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) vs. The Butcher, The Blade and The Lucha Bros

Did nobody listen to Hangman Adam Page when he quit The Elite? Of course he wanted no part of this entrance and had a boo-boo face throughout.

It may be too early to start having the “underutilized” discussion in AEW, but if it wasn’t, The Lucha Bros would be a strong candidate.

Of all the wrestlers on the national wrestling scene, The Butcher is in my Top 5 of guys I would never want to piss off just based on how they look.

Even without a beer in his hand, Hangman Adam Page remained as over as anybody.

At one point, Tony Schiavone said “I don’t know about you guys, but I have no idea who the legal man is right now,” which also doubles as the slogan for AEW.

Kip Sabian vs. Joey Janela

Isn’t it too early to have this showdown given their backstory?

Eventually, these two will be fighting with Penelope Ford hanging in a shark cage.

Cody Takes 10 Lashings from MJF

AEW Dynamite built up this segment better than just about any TV main event in wrestling this year. Having said that, it was peculiar how many times they talked bout how uncomfortable this was goin to be. Is that going to get people to want to see it more?

The announcers were calling this entire segment like it was a memorial service.

MFJ demanded that he use Cody’s belt, but if he were smart, he would have made Cody bring one of his weightlifting belts.

What are the odds that there is anything on Arn Anderson’s play sheet that could help Cody in a situation like this?

Between Brandi’s very human involvement and Awesome Kong being out with injury, The Nightmare Collective might be toast.

Cody was fantastic in this segment. Everybody was. Literally everybody, even the referee.

Source