AEW Dynamite Results: News And Notes After Nyla Rose Beats Riho For Women’s World Title

Nyla rose captured the AEW Women’s World Championship Wednesday night.

Credit: Twitter @Allelitewrestling

AEW Dynamite featured two championship matches, one of which changed hands as Nyla Rose became the AEW women’s world champion, defeating Riho in a fantastic match. The night’s main event saw Jon Moxley defeat Santana in an “Eye for an Eye” match, with both sporting eye accessories stemming from their respective injuries.

As was announced by Jericho, Jeff Cobb will be making his AEW debut next week in a one-on-one match against Moxley. Cobb appeared at the end of the broadcast to attack Moxley, delivering a Tour of the Islands.

AEW Dynamite extended its perfect streak to 6-0 in 2020, garnering 928,000 viewers to WWE NXT’s 777,000.

AEW Dynamite Viewership, Last Five Weeks:

February 5, 2020: 928,000

January 29, 2020: 828,000

January 22, 2020: 871,000

January 15, 2020: 940,000

January 8, 2020: 947,000

AEW Dynamite Key Competition:

WWE NXT

The Masked Singer

Tucker Carlson Tonight

AEW Dynamite YouTube Viewership: 3,423,412 views (Up from 3,270,013 views)

Most-Viewed: Moxley Strikes Back! (1,741,720 views)

Least-Viewed: PAC Unleashes the Beast (32,527 views)

Median Viewership: 142,686

Average Ticket Price for AEW Dynamite at the Von Braun Center Arena: $68

AEW Dynamite Results: Wednesday, February 12, 2020

Hangman Adam Page and Kenny Omega def. SCU

Can somebody please tell everybody not named Hangman Adam Page that Hangman Adam Page is no longer a member of The Elite? When he attacks Kenny Omega one day, it won’t be a heel turn, it’ll be reading comprehension.

If I wasn’t so sure Hangman Adam Page was turning, I’d say these two need to take the next big step toward matching ring gear.

I would have loved to see Hangman Adam Page and Kenny Omega in next week’s tag team battle royal as their lingering tension would have added to an otherwise predictable match. (It has to be The Young Bucks, right?)

Dustin Rhodes def. Sammy Guevara

Since his October 2 debut, has anybody gone as long as Jake Hager has without wrestling?

Sammy Guevara’s new t-shirt? A+

Regardless of how this match ends, the anti-AEW will have a valid point of contention. If Sammy wins, AEW is beating somebody in their hometown, just like WWE. If Dustin Rhodes wins, AEW is guilty of 50/50 booking, just like WWE.

Dustin Rhodes took the words right out of my mouth but I don’t know about a “failing MMA career” when it comes to Jake Hager.

Britt Baker Explains her Actions

These fans, like any wrestling crowd, hate big words and boy did Britt Baker lean into them.

Britt Baker has almost as much chemistry with Tony Schiavone as Jim Ross does. That’s high praise.

Britt Baker’s next step should be to roast fans from the audience about their teeth.

How is there not Britt Baker toothbrushes for sale on Allelitewrestling.com.

Nyla Rose def. Riho

Nyla Rose breaking out the table inspired a “Dudleyville” reference from Jim Ross and the announcers froze, almost in a panic, not knowing how to address this non-AEW reference.

It feels like we’re a year or two away from this feud becoming the next Gail Kim vs. Awesome Kong.

I can’t remember the last time I fell for so many false finishes.

This was an excellent match and Riho deserves all the credit in the world. Nyla has potential, but she cannot work a match of this level with anybody else, in this entire company.

MJF def. Jungle Boy

As a child of disciplinary spankings—one who would show up to school the next day—I can’t help but scoff at Cody taking the week off because he got whipped 10 times on the back.

Brandi Rhodes was quite the low talker on commentary.

I’m dying to see what an AEW Steel Cage looks like, and a part of me wants it to be the rickety cage used in Nitro-era WCW.

Jon Moxley def. Santana—An Eye for an Eye

These Texas fans didn’t know Jericho’s song nearly as well as others have, plus they were very slow and uncoordinated to get to the chorus. Ah, Texas.

Santana’s eye accessory was 100 times better than Jon Moxley.

Santana’s promo with Jim Ross earlier in the show, where he shared a private story about his father, was nothing short of a babyface promo.

If Jon Moxley keeps feuding with the entire Inner Circle at this clip, everybody will go blind.

If Jeff Cobb a member of the Inner Circle, Jake Hager is going to have to start pulling his weight.

