AEW Dynamite Results: News And Notes After The First Show Of 2020

AEW aired its first show of the year.

Credit: Lee South/AEW

AEW Dynamite delivered a strong offering for the first nationally televised pro wrestling show of the decade (think about that for a second). The broadcast saw MJF offer up three stipulations for Cody, including a Steel Cage match against Wardlow, Chris Jericho sweetened his offer to Jon Moxley by offering a rare sportscar and best of all, there was limited involvement from The Dark Order.

AEW Dynamite’s 2019 finale drew just 683,000 compared to 795,000 for WWE NXT.

AEW Dynamite Viewership, Last Five Weeks:

December 18, 2019: 683,000

December 11, 2019: 778,000

December 4, 2019: 851,000

November 27, 2019: 663,000

November 20, 2019: 893,000

AEW Dynamite Key Competition:

The Northwestern Mutual Rose Bowl: Oregon Ducks vs. Wisconsin Badgers

The Allstate Sugar Bowl: Georgia Bulldogs vs. Baylor Bears

AEW Dynamite YouTube Viewership: 902,514 views (Up from 842,955 views)

Most-Viewed: The Chaotic Ending—Does Darkness Live in us All? (280,089 views)

Least-Viewed: The Nightmare Collective | What Does it all Symbolize? (31,336 views)

Median Viewership: 86,263

Average Ticket Price for AEW Dynamite at the American Bank Center: $86

AEW Dynamite Results: Wednesday, January 1, 2020

Cody def. Darby Allin

If AEW factored intimidation tactics into its rankings, Darby Allin would be No. 1.

This venue in Jacksonville is absolutely awesome.

Arn Anderson’s new gimmick is to cover his mouth with paper and call in plays to Cody like a head coach.

Wow the first nationally televised wrestling match of 2020 was a great one!

Riho def. Nyla Rose, Brit Baker and Hikaru Shida

AEW shrewdly protected Nyla Rose’s disappearance from television over the past month by noting the dangerous monster had been suspended.

During Riho’s entrance, Taz noted we were in for a steady diet of knees. She did not disappoint.

The records have been reset so #AEW just threw its top performers from last year into the fray to compete for the Women’s World Championship. I don’t hate that logic.

Nyla Rose didn’t get pinned and put the champ through a table following the match, essentially daring the powers that be not to give her the next shot at a Women’s World Championship. Smart woman.

Jon Moxley def. Trent

AEW aired a Dark Order recap. So much for me hoping #AEW would reset its storylines in 2020 along with the win-loss records. #AEWDynamite

After switching to awesome, shooter-style ring gear this past summer, Jon Moxley kicked off 2020 in black jeans, looking more Dean Ambrose than ever.

Among all the wrestlers with no last names, the name “Trent” is the most basic.

I’m almost positive the guy Sammy Guevara stole the popcorn from in the crowd was the same plant who threw that drink on MJF at Full Gear.

Chris Jericho inadvertently pointed out one of AEW’s most glaring flaws of repetitive stable gimmicks..

The Ford GT Chris Jericho offered to Jon Moxley is the same vehicle John Cena once got sued for selling.

Sammy Guevara def. Dustin Rhodes

Sami Guevara showing cue cards was the best use of AEW’s picture-in-picture I’ve ever seen. This has to be a weekly thing.

Nobody is happier about the records being reset than Sammy Guevara, who only won one match on television in 2019.

Jake Hager showed up and Jim Ross said “I would say Boomer Sooner, but he doesn’t deserve it.” Talk about big mad.

MJF Names Three Stipulations to Cody

AEW showed a pay-per-view clip, but they showed the actual footage as opposed to using freeze frame and everything I don’t even know what world I’m in anymore.

MJF was hitting on somebody’s girlfriend/wife/sister(?) during the break. AEW Dynamite continues to be straight 🔥 with these picture-in-pictures. I may never change the channel again.

So many well-placed stipulations in this storyline. Cody’s world title ban. Cody having to beat The Butcher & The Blade. Darby’s side-stipulation of getting another shot at Cody. The no-touch rule. Wardlow & a steel cage as a hurdle. The proposed whipping.

Real talk, I’ve never wanted to see a heel get his ass kicked in my adult life more than MJF. Damn he’s good, but seriously, screw that guy.

Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks vs. The Lucha Bros. and PAC

Hangman Page said “Well, me and Kenny are teaming again next week” in the exact same tone my friend Malcolm used when he was telling me about having to go see his mother in law.

Hangman Adam Page was pretty clear about leaving The Elite so they should not have been surprised that he didn’t want to join them for the post-show celebration. This storyline has excelled in subtlety.

What a great match. What a great show. What a great start to 2020. If I smoked, I’d need a cigarette right about now.

Source