AEW, NXT Both Hold Up In Key Demo Rating Against Democratic Debate

Cody Rhodes decks Wardlow in the cage match main event of the February 19, 2020 edition of AEW … [+] Dynamite, which aired live from Atlanta, Georgia.

All Elite Wrestling

Going against the latest Democratic Party primary debate on Wednesday, All Elite Wrestling’s Dynamite and World Wrestling Entertainment’s NXT seemed likely to take a hit in the Nielsen ratings. While the shows did go up against a previous debate on November 20th, it was before viewership patterns really settled in, as well as being during the hype for Survivor Series, with Raw and SmackDown talent on NXT. That means that it’s hard to compare numbers to the ones from that night, but with the shows usually taking big hits from major news events like the President Donald Trump impeachment hearings. Surprisingly, though, both shows grew over last week, both in total viewers and the key adults 18-49 demographic that is the target of networks and advertisers.

According to Show Buzz Daily, Dynamite continued its run in the “Wednesday Night War” of winning the key demo in almost every week so far, coming in fifth place on cable with a 0.31% rating, up slightly from last week’s 0.30%, which secured a 10th place finish. (In total viewers, they averaged 893,000, up 76,000 from last week.) NXT, meanwhile posted a 0.25% rating in the 18-49 demo, up similarly slightly to Dynamite, as they posted a 0.24% rating last week, good enough for an increase from 21st place to 16th. Meanwhile, though NXT usually rakes the adults 50+ demographic clearly, both shows tied this week, each doing a 0.38% rating in that demo. Perhaps most surprisingly, that’s an increase from last week for both shows in spite of the debate posting a massive 5.16% rating in the older demo on MSNBC. (In the key demo, the debate did a 1.22% rating, with total viewers averaging out at 7,614,000.)

The only sports competition of the night, college basketball on ESPN during the second half of the wrestling shows, edged out AEW for fourth place with a 0.32% key demo rating. (In total viewers, it averaged 978,000.)

David Bixenspan is a freelance writer from Brooklyn, N.Y. He writes the Babyface v. Heel subscription blog/newsletter and co-hosts the Between The Sheets podcast every Monday at BetweenTheSheetsPod.com/everywhere else that podcasts are available. You can follow him on Twitter at @davidbix and view his portfolio at Clippings.me/davidbix.

